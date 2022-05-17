The ROCORI school board has decided to continue its search for a new superintendent after deciding during a meeting Monday to not offer the job to candidate Donita Stepan.

During the meeting, board members cited her experience handling issues around diversity. The school district is facing a federal lawsuit filed in January by a Cold Spring family claiming the district failed to respond to multiple acts of racial harassment and discrimination.

Former ROCORI Superintendent Brad Kelvington submitted a letter of resignation Feb. 14 stating he was "pursuing other leadership opportunities." His resignation was to be effective June 30. Later that month, Kelvington was placed on paid administrative leave by the school board.

The board will shift focus this summer to finding another interim superintendent; acting superintendent Sam Court’s contract ends on June 30.

The search for a permanent superintendent will continue by the middle of the 2022-2023 school year, according to Court.

The Times has reached out to Stepan for comment.

Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is the education reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him agaafarelkhalifa@stcloudtimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @AbdullaGaafare1

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: ROCORI superintendent search postponed