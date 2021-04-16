A-Rod shared telling Instagram story 1 day before news of J.Lo breakup

Just a day before the news of his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez shared a video on social media that seems to have foreshadowed the announcement.

The former baseball pro posted a short clip to his Instagram story on Wednesday that showed a photo of him and Lopez, some pics of their children and an image of their names inside a heart in sand.

Under normal circumstances, such a video wouldn't raise eyebrows, but the 45-year-old set the clip to Coldplay's emotional song "Fix You," leading many fans to wonder if the couple had gone their separate ways.

Alex Rodriguez shares Instagram story looking at photos of Jennifer Lopez while listening to Coldplay. 💔pic.twitter.com/aAIHlOjR7X — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2021

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The video has since expired, but the Twitter channel @PopCrave posted a copy of it Thursday, and we can't help but wonder: Was Rodriguez trying to hint that he and Lopez would soon be making a major announcement?

On Thursday, the couple announced their split in a TODAY exclusive and shared the following statement: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in 2017 and were engaged for the past two years. Last month, rumors circulated that the couple had called off their engagement, but several sources told TODAY at the time that the two were still together.

"They never officially broke up and had talked about it but are still together," multiple sources told TODAY. "They hit a rough patch that made them think about what they should do. They are sticking together, they are working through things.”

Story continues

Related:

The couple even shared the following joint statement with TODAY that same month: “All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things.”

Since confirming their breakup, the former couple have been mostly silent on social media, but Rodriguez did post the following throwback photo on Thursday with his two daughters.

"Every day, I’m grateful. For my health, family, friends and life’s many blessings," he wrote, adding the hashtag #AttitudeOfGratitude."