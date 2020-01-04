Rod Stewart charged over altercation with employee at luxury resort

Police say rock legend Rod Stewart and his son Sean were involved in an altercation at The Breakers Palm Beach resort on New Year's Eve and subsequently charged with battery of a resort employee, CBS Miami reports. Police said father and son were with a group of people and became agitated after they were denied access to a private event being held at a children's area of the resort. An employee who was working the area claims the singer, 74, threw a punch, striking him in the rib cage area.

FBL-EUR-C1-CELTIC-ANDERLECHT More

Rod Stewart takes his seat for the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Celtic and Anderlecht at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on December 5, 2017. ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

The incident report says Sean, 39, got nose-to-nose and shoved the man, at which point, Rod Stewart threw the punch.

Police said the Scottish singer apologized for his behavior afterward.Both men were ordered to appear at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on February 5 for an arraignment hearing.

The Dish: Chef Chris Shepherd

The day Bill Belichick shaped the destinies of New York and New England

Rye whiskey makes a comeback