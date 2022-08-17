Rod Stewart poses with children on Italy vacation as wife Penny Lancaster says her heart is 'bursting'

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster got the family back together again with a getaway to Italy.

Stewart and Lancaster went on a yacht on the Amalfi coast with his children and shared some photos on his Instagram story to commemorate the vacation.

First, he posted pictures with his sons Sean, Liam, Alastair, Aiden with the caption "My boys."

Rod Stewart shared photos on Instagram of his family vacation to Italy. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The "Forever Young" singer also posted with his daughters Ruby, Renee and Kimberly and wrote "With my girls."

Lancaster posted photos from the trip with her stepdaughters on her Instagram story with the caption "Miss you."

Stewart's daughter Ruby posted a series of pictures on her Instagram posing with her family.

Rod Stewart has been married to Penny Lancaster since 2007. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's

"I left Italy with my heart as full as my belly," Ruby captioned the post. "Our last family vacation was in 2015, so this one was well overdue. We all live in different places now and sometimes we miss some pretty important milestones in one another's life. It can be difficult getting us all together, but the incredible @penny.lancaster managed to do it this time," she continued.

Lancaster commented on her stepdaughters post saying that her heart was "ready to burst."

Stewart's children Ruby, Renee, Kimberly, Sean, Liam, Alastair and Aiden were present for the family getaway. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ruby went on to talk about some details of the trip and thanked Lancaster for getting the family all together again.

Stewart has been married to Lancaster since 2007. Before that, he was married to Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter.