Rod Stewart poses with family on look-alike sisters's 95th birthday

Rod Stewart posed for a rare photo with his sister Mary on her 95th birthday.

In the sweet Instagram picture, Stewart, 78, is joined by wife Penny Lancaster, 52, and their sons Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 12. The British rocker has his arms wrapped around birthday girl Mary and Alastair’s girlfriend, Eloise Darlington.

Stewart and Mary, who are two of five children, are the last surviving siblings. In 2022, Stewart's brothers, Bob and Don, died two months apart. Stewart wrote an Instagram tribute, in which he described the two men as his “best mates” and “irreplaceable buddies.” Stewart also had a sister Peggy who died in 1975.

Earlier this year, Stewart was joined onstage by Mary to sing a surprise duet of his 1975 song "Sailing."

“This is my sister! 94!” a proud Stewart exclaimed, as the crowd erupted into cheers.

Not only does Stewart come from a large family, he has eight kids and a growing brood of grandchildren.

In a new interview with Haute Living, Rod Stewart spoke about his experience parenting and said he doesn’t think he’s “as strict with my kids" as his own mom and dad were.

“I’m very lenient with them. None have gotten into any serious trouble. A couple dabbled with drugs, but that’s all done now. I’m very proud of them all," he said.

The 78-year-old's children range in age from 12 to 60 and he said it's always a thrill to see them when he returns from traveling for work.

"When I’m on the road, I miss my family so much. I miss my wife. I always find them a wonderful luxury when I come home," he said.

Want to learn more about Rod Stewart's family? Read on to get to know each of his children.

Sarah Streeter

Rod Stewart became a father for the first time in 1963 when he and his former girlfriend Susannah Boffey welcomed a baby girl, Sarah Streeter. The future singing legend was just a teenager at the time and put his daughter up for adoption.

“She was put up for adoption when I was 17 or 18,” he told Joy Behar in 2010. “I was absolutely stone broke and didn’t have a pot to p--- in… and so she was put up for adoption.”

In adulthood, Streeter, who is now 60, learned who her biological father was.

"(She) found out who her father was about 15 years ago, but she still had her mother and father who looked after her so I didn’t want to get involved and upset the apple cart," Rod Stewart continued.

During the interview, Rod Stewart said he and his daughter grew closer after her adoptive parents died.

"Since her mum and dad have died, obviously I’m the biological father, we’ve tried to come together and be close together,” he said. “It’s working out pretty well.”

In 2018, Streeter spoke to The Daily Mail about her relationship with her father.

"There’s no anger there. I never was angry about what happened really, just sad,” she said. “But now I’m older, I see things differently and realize that it has been as difficult for him over the years as it has been for me. Now we’re at the start of a new chapter, and that’s wonderful.”

Rod Stewart and ex-wife Alana Stewart were married between 1979–1984. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kimberly Stewart, in 1979.

Now 44, Kimberly Stewart has a daughter of her own, 12-year-old Delilah, with her ex, actor Benicio Del Toro.

In her professional life, Kimberly Stewart has dabbled in multiple careers. Like her mother, she has several acting and modeling credits to her name. She also appeared in 10 episodes of her own reality show, "Living with Kimberly Stewart," in 2007.

Rod Stewart's second oldest daughter also has her own luxury lifestyle organizing and curating company called The Realm. In 2021, she told People her famous father inadvertently gave her the idea to start her company when the pandemic hit.

"During the quarantine, I couldn’t stand looking at the chaos going on in my dad’s pantry and kitchen so I got to work," she said. "I posted it on my Instagram for fun, and the response and feedback were phenomenal. I got direct messages from people asking me to come do their houses. At that point, the idea came to life, and I realized that I needed to reorganize closets professionally."

Sean Stewart

Shortly after becoming parents to Kimberly Stewart, Rod and Alana Stewart introduced a new child to the family in 1980: a son named Sean Stewart.

Now 43, Sean Stewart is close in age to Kimberly Stewart and often posts throwback photos of himself and his older sister.

Professionally speaking, Sean Stewart has tried his hand at multiple gigs. Alongside his mother and several of his siblings, he appeared in an eight-episode reality series called "Stewarts & Hamiltons" in 2015. Before that, he starred in "Sons of Hollywood," a reality series with two other sons of well-known celebrities, in 2007.

Over the years, Sean Stewart has spoken about his drug abuse and has run into legal trouble on several occasions. In 2007, he pleaded not guilty to felony charges that resulted from an alleged attack on a couple outside of a party. The following year, Rod Stewart's eldest son appeared on VH1's reality series, "Celebrity Rehab."

In 2014, Sean Stewart appeared on Brandi Glanville's podcast and said he had "done enough drugs to kill Hollywood" in the past, adding that he'll "never go back to that."

In February 2023, Sean Stewart married Jody Weintraub, the daughter of late producer Jerry Weintraub. As reported by People, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas shortly after the groom proposed.

These days, Sean Stewart has been busy working on his clothing company, Dirty Weekend, which he enlisted his famous father to promote on social media earlier this year.

Ruby Stewart (36)

Rod Stewart and his former girlfriend, model Kelly Emberg, welcomed a daughter named Ruby Stewart in 1987.

After exploring a modeling career, Ruby Stewart grew her musical career. She has been a member of several bands, including The Sisterhood and Revoltaire, and pursued a solo career. Musical talent clearly runs in the Stewart family, and Rod Stewart shared a video of himself singing with his daughter in 2022.

Ruby Stewart got engaged to her partner Jake Kalick in January 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Otis Stewart Kalick, in May 2023.

Beforehand, the lovebirds' extended family (including Ruby Stewart's parents) gathered to celebrate their bundle of joy at a baby shower.

Renee Stewart

Rod Stewart and model Rachel Hunter were married between 1990–2006 and had two children together. Their first, a daughter named Renee Stewart, was born in 1992.

On her Instagram page, the 31-year-old describes herself as a dancer and yoga teacher who offers retreats/events and a mix of group/1:1 classes. She completed 500 hours of yoga teacher training in India in 2019.

Renee Stewart mostly fills her Instagram page with posts about work, but she occasionally shares photos from family gatherings.

The bio on Renee Stewart’s website says she’s a graduate of The London Contemporary Dance School. After graduating in 2016, she has dabbled in freelance dancing and worked with various fashion brands.

Liam Stewart

Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter had their second child together, a son named Liam Stewart, in 1994.

Now 29, Liam Stewart plays professional hockey. In July 2023, he announced that he was engaged to his girlfriend Nicole Artukovich.

In May 2023, the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Louie.

"Welcome lad 💚 you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23," Liam Stewart captioned the post.

Artukovich shared several photos from what appeared to be baby Louie's baptism in November 2023. "God bless you, my sweet boy 🤍," she captioned the post.

Rod Stewart and model Penny Lancaster got married in 2007 and welcomed their first child together, a son named Alastair Stewart, in 2005.

The teenager, now 17, is somewhat quiet on social media, but he has posted several photos with his family on Instagram.

Recently, Alastair Stewart has also been sharing photos from his modeling gigs.

In 2021, Rod Stewart told People about a comedic moment he had shared with his teenage son.

“My 15-year-old is dating girls, so I had to give him a sex lesson. I just told him what he should and shouldn’t do, but he’s on top of it,” he said. “He was like, ‘Dad. I’ve got the internet. I know everything.’”

Aiden Stewart

Rod Stewart and Lancaster's family expanded in 2011 when they added another son named Aiden Stewart into the mix.

In 2022, revealed that his youngest son, who is now 12, had been admitted to the hospital after "going blue and unconscious" while playing sports.

“We thought my boy had a heart attack,” he said, as reported by People. “He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack.”

In 2021, Rod Stewart told People that he adjusts his parenting style based on which of his children he's talking to.

“I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids,” he said. “You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com