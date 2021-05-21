A-Rod is in a ‘world of pain’ after his breakup with JLo. How he’s covering it up

Madeleine Marr
·1 min read
He may be “shocked” over his breakup with Jennifer Lopez, but at least he’s staying busy.

Alex Rodriguez just launched a men’s makeup product while tending to a reportedly broken heart.

While his ex fiancee has apparently moved on with a different ex fiance, Ben Affleck, A-Rod announced a cosmetics line for guys.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod)

The 45 year old single father of two said on social media that the product was called the Blur Stick, meant to solve cosmetic issues he faced every day.

“I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps,” said his caption with a pic of him holding the stuff made with @Hims. “Check it out, I think you’ll be surprised how often it comes in handy.”

Does it work on puffy eyes after you’ve been crying?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by hims (@hims)

Besides makeup, the retired Major League Baseball star also recently reached a deal to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves and will be spending more and more time over there.

Maybe he can meet a nice Midwestern lady. Because rumor has it he’s not doing well solo.

“Alex is still very sore and in a world of pain,” an inside source told UsWeekly. “It’s the first time anyone can remember him being dumped like this, at least publicly.”

As for Lopez, we hear the “Shotgun Wedding” star is headed back to Los Angeles, where she has a home (mansion) and a budding relationship to handle. Oh and a successful JLo Beauty line as well, so take that.

