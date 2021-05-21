A-Rod is in a ‘world of pain’ after his breakup with JLo. How he’s covering it up

Refinery29
Summer is almost here, which means it's time to start the daunting task of shopping for swimwear. I don't know about you, but my 2020 swimsuit lineup was nothing close to on-trend or photo-ready, mostly because the only place I wore it was on my roof. This summer, though, a new swimwear style has arrived on the scene, taking over Instagram and TikTok feeds alike. Introducing: Tarzan bikinis, the barely-there, '80s-style swim bottoms — also called curtain string bikinis — that are making a serious splash (ha) in 2021. After having grown used to shopping for high-rise, vintage-style bikinis for the past four summers, finding Tarzan bottoms that fit, don't pinch, and look great is like entering into uncharted waters. That said, once you get acquainted with shopping for swimsuits that show off, well, everything, we're sure you won't be heading back to the '50s anytime soon.To make the first step into skimpy bikini territory easier, we went ahead and scoured every swimsuit shop on the internet, rounding up 23 bare-all bottoms for you to try this summer.Shop the most on-trend swimsuit of the season, ahead.At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Good American Tiny Ties Triangle, $, available at Good AmericanGood American Matte Tiny Ties Bottom, $, available at Good AmericanFrankies Bikinis Tia Triangle Satin Bikini Top, $, available at Frankies BikinisFrankies Bikinis Tia String Bikini Bottom, $, available at Frankies BikinisRJ Swim Stella String Top, $, available at RJ SwimRJ Swim Stella String Cheeky Bottom, $, available at RJ SwimMELISSA SIMONE Enita Micro String Bikini, $, available at Melissa SimoneMELISSA SIMONE Enita Micro String Bottom, $, available at Melissa SimoneOut From Under Martini Curtain Tankini Top, $, available at Urban OutffitersOut From Under Cora Curtain String Printed Bikini Bottom, $, available at Urban OutffitersLa Vinn The Bowie Top, $, available at La VinnLa Vinn The Bowie Bottom, $, available at La VinnPrettyLittleThing Floral Ruched Bikini Top, $, available at PrettyLittleThingPrettyLittleThing Pink Floral Tie Bikini Bottoms, $, available at PrettyLittleThingSommer Swim Kaia Pascolo Triangle Bikini Top, $, available at Sommer SwimSommer Swim Naomi Pascolo Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, $, available at Sommer SwimXhilaration Shirred Underwire Bikini Top, $, available at TargetXhilaration Shirred Side-Tie High Leg Scoop Bikini Bottom, $, available at TargetBissy Swim Le Flore Top, $, available at Bissy SwimBissy Swim Carmen Bottom, $, available at Bissy SwimHeart Of Sun Swim Swept Away Top, $, available at Heart Of Sun SwimHeart Of Sun Swim Swept Away Bottom, $, available at Heart Of Sun SwimWe Are We Wear Eco Melissa Triangle Bikini Top, $, available at We Are We WearWe Are We Wear Eco Melissa Tie Side Bikini Bottoms, $, available at We Are We WearMyra Sofia Top, $, available at MyraMyra Jocelyn Bottom, $, available at MyraGUESS Triangle Bikini Top, $, available at PacSunGUESS String Brazilian Bikini Bottom, $, available at PacSunStone Fox Swim Lula Top, $, available at Stone Fox SwimStone Fox Swim Tati Bottom, $, available at Stone Fox SwimAlpine Butterfly Alyssa Top in Lilac, $, available at Alpine ButterflyAlpine Butterfly Alyssa Bottom in Lilac, $, available at Alpine ButterflyAexae Gathered Top, $, available at Moda OperandiAexae Gathered Bottoms, $, available at AexaeBoohoo Plus Tie Detail Bikini Set, $, available at BoohooBamba Swim Bella Bra, $, available at Bamba SwimBamba Swim Amore Bottoms, $, available at Bamba SwimJade Swim Ava Top, $, available at Jade SwimJade Swim Lana Bottom, $, available at Jade SwimMango Ruched Bikini Top, $, available at MangoMango Tie Bikini Bottom, $, available at MangoLaya Swim Cannonball Top, $, available at Laya SwimLaya Swim Babaji Brief, $, available at Laya SwimRIOT SWIM Bixi Top, $, available at RIOT SWIMRIOT SWIM Bixi Bottom, $, available at RIOT SWIM