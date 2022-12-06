He rode bike 3 hours to ‘impregnate’ Florida child, feds say. Undercover cop showed up

A man’s 3-hour bike ride to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex took an unexpected turn when his intended victim proved to be an undercover officer, according to federal prosecutors in Florida.

Dylan Joseph Thibodeau, 23, was arrested Dec. 3 in North Port when he reached the site of their long-awaited rendezvous, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said in a news release. North Port is about 85 miles south of Tampa.

“In August 2022, Thibodeau began texting with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old child,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“Over the course of three and a half months, Thibodeau made plans to engage in oral and anal sex and impregnate the child before she turned 18 years old. Thibodeau also requested that the child produce nude images of herself to send him and he sent the purported child sexually explicit photos of himself.”

A meeting was scheduled Dec. 3, prompting Thibodeau to ride “his bicycle approximately three hours from Punta Gorda to North Port,” officials said. The distance is about 15 miles.

“Law enforcement apprehended Thibodeau when he arrived at the predetermined location,” officials said. He is charged “with enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor.”

“If convicted on all counts, Thibodeau faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison,” officials said. “Thibodeau made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Julie S. Sneed (on Dec. 5) and was ordered detained pending trial.”

