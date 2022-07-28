Who rode dirt bikes through Vintage Faire Mall? Police release photos, videos

Modesto police released photos and video on Thursday of two men who rode dirt bikes through Vintage Faire Mall, prompting some to think shots had been fired inside.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday when the men rode the dirt bikes into the mall on Dale Road through a southern entrance by Starbucks.

In a video released by the Police Department, the men can be seen circling the parking lot just outside the entrance and popping wheelies before they ride through the automatic doors into the mall.

Modesto Police are asking for help identifying two men who rode dirt bikes through the Vintage Faire Mall on Tuesday, July 26.

Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said said they were in the mall for just a few minutes and exited by the splash pad near the Apple store.

Bear said three people called 911 to report they thought they heard gunshots, and a fourth person called to say someone else said they heard gunshots.

“Officers responded quickly and determined no shots had been fired, but instead learned a couple of subjects on dirt bikes had ridden through the mall creating loud noises and causing a disturbance,” Modesto police said in a press release.

The men face charges of reckless driving in an off street parking facility and evading. Bear said the men evaded officers when they tried to pull them over in the area of McHerny and Floyd avenues about an hour before they rode into the mall.

Detectives are now asking for help identifying the men. Anyone with information that would help identify these subjects is asked to contact Detective Bolinger at 209-342-9162 or through email at BolingerR@ModestoPD.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

