I rode the KC Wheel before it opened to the public. Here’s what to expect

After months of construction and confusion, the KC Wheel is finally open. The 150-foot-tall Ferris wheel, which towers over Interstate 35 and Broadway Boulevard, began operations Thursday.

The wheel has been in the works since August and is now a colorful nightly addition to Kansas City’s iconic skyline. Hundreds of thousands of LED lights help illuminate the wheel and are capable of creating millions of color combinations, fit for any occasion.

The city’s newest attraction opens just as students begin winter break after delays pushed its planned November opening to mid-December.

KC Wheel is seen at Pennway Point district on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Kansas City.

I and Emily Curiel, a Star photographer, took a spin Wednesday on the new Ferris wheel before it opened to the public. Up until then, only workers associated with the project rode in the gondolas for testing purposes.

Here’s what our experience was like:

A gondolas is seen on the KC Wheel at Pennway Point district on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Kansas City.

The KC Wheel: how was it?

The last time I rode a Ferris wheel was at Worlds of Fun’s Snoopy Land. My memory of that experience is pretty much non-existent because I was a kid with a mouthful of silver teeth at the time. And the KC Wheel is much more massive.

When we arrived, we were greeted by Karyn Wilder, the project’s general manager and a vice president with Icon Experiences, who recently moved to Kansas City with her husband in September. She was excited to not only show us around but to welcome what has been a popular attraction in places like St. Louis and Washington, D.C., to Kansas City.

Dominic Arnone, wheel operator, whips down hand reels near the KC Wheel at Pennway Point district on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Kansas City.

We rode in the VIP gondola with Wilder, which is painted black and offers perks like reserved tickets, leather seats, special lighting, drink holders and a free drink. A VIP package costs $50 per person.

The ride itself was smooth. The gondola swayed back and forth while we spun eight times around, but it was gentle. I never felt like I was going to fly out of my seat. Even if you have a fear of heights, it does not feel like you’re rising into the sky.

The view of Kansas City’s skyline was spectacular, with views of Union Station, Bartle Hall’s Sky Stations, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and the many buildings serving as the city’s backdrop.

The Kansas City skyline is seen from the KC Wheel at Pennway Point district on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

You also see cars driving on Interstate 35, and it was cool to see an almost empty freeway at around 2 p.m., so I can only imagine what it’s like to eventually see hundreds of cars at a standstill from 150 feet in the air.

The wheel has two speeds and the operators will change the speeds depending on the weather and the size of the crowd, which also determines how many rotations you will experience.

If it’s a crowded summer night, you may spend less time on the wheel. If you visit in the middle of a February day, you might be spinning for a while.

Wilder took us on a tour of the site before we entered one of the gondolas. There isn’t much to show; most of the site is still under construction except for the wheel and the minigolf course.

When it’s complete, you can expect to see several bars and restaurants operating at Pennway Point, such as Boulevard Brewery’s Barrel Aged Tasting Experience and Bar, Chef J BBQ, Whiskey Bar at Barrel Hall and Würstl, a Viennese sausage restaurant.

The Lumi Neon Museum will lie in Neon Alley and will sit right below the Ferris wheel. The outdoor museum of Kansas City signs will stretch the width of the venue once it’s open.

Minigolf course is available for guests to play at Pennway Point district on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Kansas City.

The artwork draped on the shipping containers, on the gondolas and around the minigolf course was created by Whiskey Design, a local advertising agency that’s also created artwork for Boulevardia, The Parade of Hearts, the KC Symphony’s Mobile Music Box and much more. It gives the area much-needed color as construction on the rest of the site continues.

From now until Jan. 2, tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for children. Pennway Putt tickets cost $12, and you can save $2 on admission to the minigolf course if you purchase a KC Wheel ticket.

Whiskey Design art is displayed around Pennway Point district on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Kansas City.

It will end up costing someone $25 before taxes to experience both the miniature golf and the Ferris wheel. The site will eventually start charging for parking.

The KC Wheel is something everyone should try at least once. Since I was spoiled with the VIP experience, I can see myself shelling out $50 on my next visit.

The National WWI Museum and Memorial is seen from the KC Wheel at Pennway Point district on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Kansas City.