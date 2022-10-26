Rode's gaming sub-brand debuts with 'Unify' streaming software and two familiar mics

Rode
James Trew
·Editor-at-Large
·4 min read

Gaming creators and streamers will already be familiar with Rode. The company’s microphones and podcasting products make good options for those plugging into OBS, YouTube, Twitch and anywhere else you might “go live.” But as of today, there’s a whole new sub brand specifically catering to their needs: Rode X.

The first three products under the new mark include two microphones and a comprehensive desktop app for stream routing and mixing. The mics will look eerily familiar to fans of Rode products, but the company assures us they have been “redesigned internally for optimal performance for streaming and gaming.”

The new mics are the XDM-100 ($249) and XCM-50 ($150). The clue to the difference between them is in the name - D for dynamic, C for condenser (you can read about the difference here). The XDM-100, at least physically, looks like Rode’s Podcaster with a dash of red at the top. The XCM-50 is a condenser microphone that appears to be built on the same platform as the NT-USB Mini and features a distinct red button on the front.

Two new Rode microphones pictured next to the Rode NT-USB Mini
Two new Rode microphones pictured next to the Rode NT-USB Mini

Both microphones are USB only (no XLR), which means you won’t need an audio interface to use them, and they have built-in headphone ports for latency-free monitoring. Which of the two might interest you most will depend on both your preferences and the room where you stream from.

The XCM-50 has a bright sound that will work well for those in acoustically treated, or “softer” rooms. When tested side by side with its NT-USB Mini doppelganger, they do sound incredibly close, but to my ears the XCM-50 is a tiny bit brighter sounding. The NT-USB Mini sounds a shade “closer” by comparison.

The XDM-100 has a more classic “dynamic” microphone sound. While perhaps not quite as well rounded as something like the Shure SM7B or even Rode’s own Podmic, it feels cleaner than the Podcaster that it shares its physical appearance with. If you want a good USB dynamic option, this feels like a competitive choice for the price. Especially once coupled with the new Unify software.

The one thing that a lot of gamers and streamers really need isn’t so much a microphone – there are many options for that – it’s a reliable tool to route all the sounds in your stream, usually some mix of game sounds, chat, music and effects. With Unify, you have a simple software solution that is similar to the routing matrices you find with the GoXLR, the BEACN Mix Create or Elgato’s Wave Link.

Rode X unify software.
Rode X unify software.

Unify creates a couple of virtual audio interfaces on your PC and you can then control which app uses what, and where that sound goes. For example, you probably want your intro music to go out on the stream, but maybe you don’t want it in your headphones? Or maybe you want your audience to hear a YouTube video you’re playing, but not the music you’re streaming. With Unify, you can pipe most things to most places, and then change the levels, or “mix” for each destination also.

Rode has added the ability to record all your audio directly within the app, too. This makes it appealing to more than just streamers. For example, you could use it to record both sides of a Zoom call and be able to feed audio into that call that would otherwise be tricky. The fact that Unify has sound pads for intros and effects means it also works quite well as a software “Rodecaster Pro.”

Unify looks most similar to Wave Link but offers much more fine-grained control. The app isn’t quite as simple as BEACN’s, which lets you access each mix matrix at all times and has a slightly clearer UI. BEACN also benefits from the hardware mixer, too, but there’s no option to record within that app or trigger sound effects.

Where Unify differs from most of its rivals is that you don’t have to buy the company’s hardware to use it. If you just wanted the software features you can pay $5 a month or $45 a year for the app alone. This means you can easily use it with any microphone you have, you’re not beholden to using a Rode (unlike, Wave Link that requires an Elgato mic). If you do buy a Rode X mic, then the software is free. Sadly, if you already own a Rode USB mic, it won’t unlock the software, you'll be paying like everybody else.

Recommended Stories

  • Premier Financial (PFC) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Premier Financial (PFC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.25% and 2.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $32.77, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day.

  • Ken Block's first electric Gymkhana features a one-of-a-kind Audi EV

    Ken Block has driven his first electric Gymkhana, and the centerpiece is a unique Audi EV.

  • Polaris earnings rise 63% past Wall Street estimates

    Polaris Inc. said Tuesday its third-quarter net income rose to $186.3 million, or $3.10 a share, from $114.6 million, or $1.84 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were $3.25 a share in the latest quarter. Third-quarter revenue increased to $2.34 billion from $1.78 billion. Wall Street analysts expected the Medina, Minn.-based maker of all-terrain vehicles to earn $2.78 a share on revenue of $2.19 billion, according to FactSet data. Polaris said. Higher volumes, strong pricing and

  • LKQ Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Offing?

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LKQ's Q3 earnings per share and revenues is pegged at 96 cents and $3.21 billion, respectively.

  • ‘Bayonetta 3’ turns witchy weirdness into an art form

    Bayonetta 3 is full of classic Bayonetta madness, all of it amped up by one degree. The stakes are higher than they’ve ever been, the enemies are absolutely massive, Bayonetta’s magic is incredibly powerful, her outfits are outstanding, and the fights don’t stop coming.

  • 20 New iOS 16.1 Features You Need to Know About

    Here we go again: Apple’s next big iPhone update, iOS 16.1, is here, bringing a host of tweaks and improvements to the operating just over a month after it launched. Once it hits your iPhone, you’ll be able to peruse Apple’s short list of the new features and changes, including the launch of iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities. However, Apple’s list is far from complete. While the changelog stands around eight features long, there are plenty more to discover. These are 20 new iOS 16.

  • Nvidia PC Graphics Card Cables May Be Burning, So There's An Investigation

    Perhaps the over-sized, power-hungry, and highly-priced 4000-series graphics cards from Nvidia are a bit too hot of a product right now. After one user posted photos of their charred 12-volt, high power (12VHPWR) connector on Reddit, Nvidia responded with an investigation into at least two cases.

  • Big Eyes Is The Presale Token To Buy, Providing A Great Trading Experience Exceeding Shiba Inu And FTX Token

    The boom or adoption of a crypto project largely depends on several factors. We could talk about the vision of the project, its features, and a whole lot of functionalities.

  • The new iPad Pro is ludicrously fast (just like last year's model)

    Evaluating the new iPad Pro is a simpler task than the basic iPad that Apple announced alongside it last week. That iPad has been completely redesigned. But the 2022 iPad Pro is a minor iteration of the model released in early 2021, which was powered by the M1 chip. Now, with M2 Macs out in the wild, Apple decided its best tablet needed one, too. That new chip is by far the most notable change here. Otherwise, the design, screen, cameras, storage options, accessories and price are all the same. That’s not a big problem, though, because the iPad Pro was already an outstanding device — and the Liquid Retina XDR display Apple introduced on last year’s 12.9-inch model is still a simply outstanding screen. There are a couple new tricks here, like the Apple Pencil “hover” feature and the ability to shoot video in Apple’s ProRes codec, but by and large this iPad Pro isn’t angled at people who bought that M1 model. Instead, it’s just a case of Apple flexing its muscles by making the most powerful, spare-no-expense tablet that it can.

  • Apple AirPods Pro 2 Review: The Only Headphones You Need

    Thanks to advances in everything from noise cancellation to battery life, they're my go-to for long runs, long meetings, and long flights

  • Intel announces alliance for national security applications

    Intel Corp.'s semiconductor foundry business on Monday announced an alliance with industry partners to meet the design and production requirements of national security applications. Intel Foundry Systems launched its USMAG Alliance with other tech companies, including Siemens EDA, Synopsis and Intrinsic, according to a news release from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC). “As the only U.S.-based foundry with leading-edge process capabilities, IFS is uniquely positioned to lead this effort and galvanize the ecosystem to build a more resilient and secure supply chain for U.S. military, aerospace and government customers," Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur said in the announcement.

  • Why teens are giving up their smartphones and joining the 'Luddite Club'

    One teen says that switching to a flip phone gave her more space to think creatively, more time to read, and better concentration.

  • Oops! 67 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end

    Amazon’s big Prime Early Access Sale was a huge success. It gave Prime members a special opportunity to shop the hottest deals of the holiday season. We saw so many best-selling products on sale at the lowest prices in 2022. Now, however, the first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is over. Or is it? 🎅🎄 Don’t … The post Oops! 67 crazy Prime Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end appeared first on BGR.

  • Best Early Black Friday Deals on Electronics

    CR's experts help you find the best bargains on TVs, laptops, headphones, and moreBy Consumer ReportsThe early Black Friday deals have started, and you can find some impressive savings right now ...

  • These iconic Sony headphones are cheaper than on Prime Day — save over 50%

    Win the holidays by gifting these super-popular, crystal-clear cans.

  • Apple Raising Prices for Apple TV+, Music Services for the First Time

    Apple is hiking fees for the Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription services for the first time. In the U.S., the cost of Apple TV+ for new and existing subscribers will increase to $6.99 per month. That’s a 40% increase from the original $4.99 per month, the price point it originally launched with in November […]

  • Apple is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus due to weak demand - TrendForce

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. Apple's focus on high-end models may help it counter the softness in smartphone sales. In the thick of the chip crisis, Apple's Pro and Pro Max premium tier of devices, which have been strong sellers, helped the company push margins higher.

  • Here Are All The New Features In Apple's October Update For iPhones

    iOS 16.1 brings iCloud shared photo libraries, Clean Energy Charging, and... a "high-yield" savings account?View Entire Post ›

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now and Hold For the Long Term

    These growth stocks have fallen hard this year, but that creates a buying opportunity for patient investors.