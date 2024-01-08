Rodent droppings, raw shrimp mixed with cooked forces four South Florida restaurants temporarily shut

Rodent droppings in the dining room, roaches behind the microwave and on the kitchen floor and tainted calamari and lasagna forced state inspectors to temporarily shut four Broward County restaurants last week.

Zero restaurants were ordered shut in Palm Beach County over the same time period.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach counties. We cull through inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ordered shut for “high-priority violations,” such as improper food temperatures or dead cockroaches.

Any restaurant that fails a state inspection must stay closed until it passes a follow-up. If you spotted a possible violation and wish to file a complaint, contact Florida DBPR. (But please don’t contact us: The Sun Sentinel doesn’t inspect restaurants.)

Pup Tent (at Lauderhill Mall), Lauderhill

1345 NW 40th Ave.

Ordered shut: Jan. 4, reopened Jan. 5

Why: Four violations (two high-priority), including five live cockroaches crawling “behind microwave oven in kitchen,” along with eight dead roaches “in cabinet housing (carbon dioxide) tank in kitchen,” “in cabinet located next to refrigerator in kitchen” and “in cabinet below microwave in kitchen.”

Finally, the state noted a “build-up of grease and debris throughout” the floors of the restaurant.

Inspectors let the restaurant at the Lauderhill Mall reopen the next day after red-flagging another basic issue.

Umberto’s Restaurant & Pizza, Pompano Beach.

2780 E. Atlantic Blvd.

Ordered shut: Jan. 4, reopened Jan. 5

Why: Six violations (three high-priority), including one live cockroach “crawling out of reach-in cooler on gasket at pizza station,” along with “two dead roaches in kitchen on floor of storage area.”

The restaurant was ordered to stop selling and trash its cooked pasta, chicken, calamari, chicken wings, lasagna and shredded mozzarella “due to temperature abuse.”

Finally, inspectors noted a pair of sanitation snafus such as “all cutting boards soiled with mold like substances” and “no soap provided at handwashing sink by dishwashing machine.”

Although the state noted one more intermediate during its second inspection the next day, the restaurant was cleared to reopen.

Cha-Baa Thai & Sushi Restaurant, Fort Lauderdale

6316 N. Powerline Road

Ordered shut: Jan. 5, reopened Jan. 5

Why: Nine violations (three high-priority), including five live cockroaches “crawling on floor under reach-in cooler at cook line in kitchen area,” as well as three “dead roaches in kitchen area.”

Inspectors also red-flagged an example of “cooked shrimp” stored in the same place as “raw shrimp in container at prep cooler.” There were also unlabeled containers of food and “wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and/or dust throughout property.”

Inspectors caught zero new issues during its second inspection later that day and let the Thai-Japanese restaurant reopen.

Sam Kitchen Detente Bar and Restaurant, Miramar

6043 Miramar Parkway

Ordered shut: Jan. 4, reopened Jan. 5

Why: 11 violations (four high-priority), including 35 rodent droppings “behind containers of cornmeal in dry storage area away from kitchen,” “on container in dry storage area away from the kitchen,” “on shelf next to clean containers” in the same area, in “front of stove in kitchen,” “under small chest freezer in kitchen,” “in dining room” and “under cooler front counter.” (The operator cleaned and sanitized these areas in front of inspectors.)

The state also noted multiple sanitation and disrepair concerns, namely “containers of oil” and “cases of soda and water” stored on the floor, “bowl without handle stored in container of cornmeal,” “ceiling tile missing in dining room” and a “lower shelf under prep table” that was pitted with rust.

The state spotted another intermediate issue during its reinspection on Jan. 5, but let the restaurant reopen.