Rodents spotted in several schools across Henry County, parents say

New video is showing evidence of rodents in several Henry County schools.

Last week, Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes reported on a mouse problem at Luella Middle School. Since then, parents have told her that the issue is more widespread than just one school.

One parent said she saw several rats near the entrance to the concession stand at Dutchtown High School.

“It’s very concerning because it’s a hygiene issue,” parent Anna Butner said. “Why are there rats running around the school?”

A whistleblower who works for Henry County Schools sent Fernandes photos of rat droppings and huge rats. He says he caught them in traps at six schools across the district.

He sent photos of open trash bags with food in them because he says that is what keeps the rodents around.

Parents at Luella Middle School say mice were running across their students’ feet and living in teachers’ desks.

“My son, he’s a sixth grader here, he told me that he saw a mouse three times on three different occasions,” parent Tchiana Staples said.

A spokesperson for Henry County Schools sent a statement that says, in part, “Among the six schools, HCS’ Facilities and Maintenance team has received a total of three reports related to possible evidence of mice since July 1, 2023.

The statement went on to say that there is only a record of reports of rodents at two of the schools on the list.

“They’ve opened up so much land in this area. You got a supermarket here, you got the housing, all this open land, you’re gonna get all kinds of animals,” parent Pat Maroney said.

The spokesperson said none of the rodent problems at the schools have constituted an infestation. He also said that trying to get rid of them has not affected learning for any of the students.

