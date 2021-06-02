Rodeo cancellation 'heartbreaking,' but right thing to do, most say

From the Downtown Parade to the BBQ Contest, here is when some of those rodeo faves are returning!

STEVE CAMPION: This isn't a huge surprise given that the rodeo was already rescheduled. Now I asked the CEO about this decision. He said there were concerns about masks, contact tracing, social distancing, and occupancy limits. In the end, there was just too many obstacles to overcome.

CHRIS BOLEMAN: There's no question. It's heartbreaking. It's been a very, very tough year.

STEVE CAMPION: Rodeo Houston 2021 will not take place this year. Organizers cancelled the event amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. I spoke one on one with CEO Chris Boleman. What were some of the biggest concerns that factored into your decision? Was it mandating masks? Was it the financial constraints, and maybe reduced crowds in the stadium? What were some of the big factors?

CHRIS BOLEMAN: I think it's a little bit of all of that. Certainly. First and foremost, can we do it and keep people spaced and do that safely? And so much of our experience is moving around and seeing things. I don't know, Steve, if it was one thing. But certainly it's a combination of everything going on in the world for sure.

STEVE CAMPION: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he supported the move to cancel one of the biggest events in the city. According to numbers from City Hall, Rodeo Houston brings in more than $220 million in a boost to the local economy every year.

- For us, we like to consider rodeo our second Christmas. We call it that because in the lead up to Christmas, just like in the lead up to rodeo, we have people coming in, buying hats, getting ready for committee meetings that are usually happening on a weekly basis where they need either their hats cleaned, or they need new hats.

STEVE CAMPION: Over at the hat store in West Houston, they're disappointed but expected the decision. They called it the right course of action given the dangers of COVID-19. They're hopeful, like so many Houstonians at this hour, that the rodeo will return in 2022.

- It's very sad that we've had two years off. But like we said, we completely understand it. In the big picture, so many lives have been lost to this whole thing. And we know that it's such a small thing compared to the true upheaval that has happened with this whole event.

STEVE CAMPION: So outside of the pandemic, the last time Rodeo Houston cancelled was back in 1937. Let's get to those private events that are still going to take place. The junior livestock and horse show will take place next month again as a private event. And then the junior market auctions and champion wine auction will still take place in May. I think I speak for many here in Houston. We're just waiting for 2022 at this point. Reporting live outside the Astrodome, Steve Campion 13 Eyewitness News.

- Steve, big update right there. Thank you. We also wanted to take a closer look at how the economic impact the rodeo has here in Houston, how it fares here. So take a look. In 2019, there were more than a million quote "unique attendees" at the rodeo. 27% of those actually came from outside of the greater Houston area. So we're told the total economic impact was around $227 million supporting over 3,600 direct jobs and over 5,100 total jobs across Houston.