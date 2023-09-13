Rodeo star announces retirement after injury at Lewiston

Sep. 13—One of the best bull riders in professional rodeo said Tuesday he's ending his career after breaking his neck at the Lewiston Roundup last week.

JB Mauney, who landed on his head during Wednesday's Xtreme Bulls event, posted on Instagram that he underwent surgery at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, which required a rod, plates and screws and the removal of a disc.

"Surgery went great, and I would like to thank everyone at (SJRMC) for taking care of me," Mauney wrote. "Unfortunately with the surgery, it ended my bull riding career. Just wanted to let everyone know that I'm OK and now on the road to recovery!"

Mauney, 36, has earned $7.4 million during his career and is considered one of the top cowboys in the world. He has a lengthy list of awards and legions of fans.

"He's a rock star in the bull riding world, and we were super excited to have him here," Roundup President Bill Jenkins said. "It's very unfortunate an accident that happened in Lewiston, Idaho, ended his career. We wish him all the best on his recovery."

Mauney told ProRodeo Sports News today this isn't the way he wanted to go out, but "everything happens for a reason."

A St. Joe's spokeswoman said Mauney has been released from the hospital.

Over the years, Mauney has endured numerous injuries while bull riding, including two broken legs, breaks to both feet, shoulder blades, both jaws, his eye socket and his back. His liver has been lacerated and his kidneys and spleen have been bruised.

"All I can say is it's been quite a party!" Mauney wrote.

