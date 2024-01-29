Rodman Library's Taggart joins State Library Board

Rodman Public Library

Eric Taggart is the newest member of the State Library Board of Ohio.

The director of Rodman Public Library, Taggart was appointed to his new post by the director of the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce in December.

Taggart was sworn in Jan. 18 in Columbus, and will serve on the five-person board through Dec. 31, 2028.

“I feel quite honored to be appointed to this board and I am excited to serve in this capacity,” said Taggart. “The State Library of Ohio has a really talented staff, and over my career, I have worked with a number of them. The State Library does so much for Ohio’s libraries and residents, and I am looking forward to being a part of that.”

The State Library of Ohio develops, maintains, provides and disseminates information, library materials and services to Ohio's libraries, state government and residents. Services include collections and hands-on services, expert assistance, digitized resources, electronic materials and more.

As part of those services, it oversees the collaborative summer reading program, statewide delivery service of library materials, the Serving Every Ohioan Library Consortium, and offers in-person and virtual training to library staff members.

Taggart, who has served as the director of Rodman Public Library since February 2018, also serves on the Northeast Ohio Regional Library System Board as well as the SEO Advisory Committee.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Rodman Library's Eric Taggart begins term on State Library Board