Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney Harrison resigns

TechCrunch

Mortgage and loan giant Mr. Cooper says a "cybersecurity incident" earlier this week was the cause of an ongoing outage, adding that the company is "working to resolve the issue." The Texas-based company said in a statement on its website that on October 31, Mr. Cooper "became the target of a cyber security incident and took immediate steps to lock down our systems in order to keep your data safe." In a separate notice, Mr. Cooper said it is "actively investigating this event to determine if any data has been compromised."