Rodney King's youngest daughter, Tristan, reported missing from Santa Monica

The youngest daughter of Rodney King, whose beating by LAPD officers and their subsequent acquittal ignited the L.A. riots 30 years ago last month, has been reported missing in Santa Monica, police and family members said.

Tristan King, 29, was last seen in Las Vegas on April 26, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. She told her family she was traveling to the Los Angeles area to go to the beach in Santa Monica and see family in Fullerton.

Tristan, of Nevada, last contacted her family the next day, telling them she lost her cellphone and was using a stranger's phone, police said. She was reported missing to police on Friday.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 215 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, police said.

The department did not provide further information about the case.

Lora King, Rodney King's middle daughter, told The Times on Monday that her sister had been missing for 11 days and that she was last seen at the beach in Santa Monica the afternoon of April 28.

Tristan had short hair dyed gold and was wearing a yellow, black and red shirt, Lora said.

Tristan has a rose tattoo on her neck, and tattoos of a diamond on one forearm and a crown on the other, her sister said.

"I'm just lost at this point," Lora said. "There's no way to describe it. Police haven't gotten any leads as of today."

She encouraged anyone who knows of Tristan's whereabouts or who might have any other information to contact authorities.

The Santa Monica Police Department is directing anyone with information on the case to contact Det. David Haro at (310) 458-8432, or their local police department.

