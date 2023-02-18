Rodney Richardson arrested for rape and robbery of men he met on Tinder: Maryland police

A Maryland man is facing multiple charges — including rape, kidnapping and armed robbery — in connection with two incidents in which he met his victims on Tinder.

Rodney Richardson, of Brandywine, was arrested earlier this week. The 26-year-old is accused of targeting at least two men he met on a popular dating app, Prince George’s County Police said Thursday in a news release.

On Sunday, police were notified of a sexual assault that had occurred over the weekend in Brandywine, about 60 miles south of Baltimore.

Richardson, using a fake online name, agreed to hook up with a man he’d met on Tinder, investigators said.

They met at the victim’s house. During that encounter, police say the suspect raped the victim at gunpoint, then demanded he give him his phone, ID and social security number, local television station WRC-TV reported.

Investigators say the suspect also forced the victim to stay in the trunk of a car all night. In the morning, Richardson drove the victim to a bank and forced him to withdraw $4,500.

Sexual Assault Unit detectives later identified the suspect as Richardson and charged him in connection with the rape.

According to the news release, Richardson was also identified as the suspect in an armed carjacking that took place in Brandywine on Feb. 2

The preliminary investigation revealed Richardson had also met the carjacking victim, an adult male, on a dating app.

Police say Richardson took the man’s phone, wallet and car before leaving him stranded in the cold, WRC-TV reported.

Richardson was arrested on Monday. He remained in the custody of the Department of Corrections as of Thursday night.