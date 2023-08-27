Rodolfo Cuadros Remembers the Night His Brothers Were Shot
Rodolfo Cuadro recalls the night his brothers, Gustavo and Julian, were shot outside a nightclub.
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Trader Joe’s has had five food recalls in just four weeks. Here’s what experts want you to know.
Hang out with a bunch of monkeys, play baseball, and so much more.
The biggest news stories this morning: The web version of Threads is finally here, PlayStation is buying premium headphone brand Audeze, Trump's first post since X reinstated him is his mug shot.
Former president Trump tweeted for the first time in more than two years on Thursday night, breaking a long silence on the platform, now known as X, that persisted into Elon Musk's chaotic takeover. Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021, came after he was booked in an Atlanta jail on Thursday for 13 felony charges related to election interference in the state of Georgia. The former president, who is seeking reelection in 2024, tweeted shortly after his mugshot went public, an unusual and historic moment that continues to reverberate on social media.
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
Top picks from Arlo, Eufy, Ring and more, all designed to keep an eye on your doorstep.
Investors got a glimpse into what a Republican presidency could mean for the markets as eight contenders debated everything from Bidenomics to China to gas prices during the first Republican primary debate.
As Amazon’s Prime Video gears up for its second year as the exclusive rights holder to NFL’s Thursday Night Football (TNF), the streaming service hopes to give fans a more enhanced viewing experience with a slew of new AI-driven features. During a demo with Prime Video executives, TechCrunch learned about the AI elements coming to TNF this season, as well as the first Black Friday NFL game and when viewers can expect HDR video quality.
"I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever," Vanessa Bryant said in the announcement.
What is an AED? Using one can save a life, according to experts.
At the first GOP presidential primary debate, Republican candidates sparred over former President Trump’s mounting criminal indictments and chose sides on who should be held accountable in the January 6 fallout.
The Republican candidates come out swinging against the Biden administration.
TikTok is planning to ban links to outside e-commerce links, according to a report from The Information, but TikTok denies the claim. The report says the move would be a way for the company to force people to use TikTok Shop if they want to purchase an item that they see on the app. The report also says TikTok Shop is on track to lose more than $500 million in the U.S. this year.
Farley, the Titans' first-round pick in 2021, was not at the house at the time of the explosion.
Blizzard Entertainment has released the trailer for the second season of Diablo IV along with the announcement that it's arriving on October 17th.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday it is investigating whether Ford's 2022 recall of nearly 49,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles sufficiently addressed issues and whether more vehicles should be included in the recall. Ford recalled 48,924 of its 2021 and 2022 Mach-Es in June 2022 after concerns that high-voltage battery main contactors may overheat from DC fast-charging and repeated wide-open pedal events. At the time, Ford issued a free on-board software update to fix the issue, and then a technical service bulletin to replace the high-voltage battery junction box on recalled vehicles.