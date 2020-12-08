Roe & Co Blended Irish Whiskey Launches 'Neighbors,' the Brand's First US Campaign, in Partnership with Guinness

Best enjoyed side by side, Roe & Co and Guinness raise a glass to good neighbors everywhere

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that good neighbors make for good times, and this year, the need for connection has been at an all time high, leading to a resurgence in people reconnecting with their neighbors. In that spirit, Roe & Co Blended Irish Whiskey has teamed up with Guinness – the distillery's real-life Dublin neighbor – to release new brand spots that showcase the importance of local communities coming together now more than ever before.

Starting this month, Roe & Co will be launching the "Neighbors" campaign across social media. The creative will consist of two spots to be released this month, each highlighting the Irish Whiskey's ties to Guinness, while celebrating their status as both new and old neighbors.

Named after George Roe, a true innovator of the golden era of Irish whiskey, Roe & Co's light pear note echoes its heritage from the pear tree that stands on the old George Roe and Co grounds in Dublin dating back to the mid-1800s. George Roe helped build the golden era of Irish whiskey in the 19th century. Their distillery at Thomas Street in Dublin, a neighbor to the well-known Guinness brewery, remains a historic landmark and was once Ireland's largest exporter of whiskey.

Last year, Roe & Co converted the iconic Guinness Power Station into a new urban distillery in the heart of Dublin's whiskey district and adjacent to where the old George Roe and Co distillery once sat.

"Over the last year, Roe & Co has made a new home in an old neighborhood in Dublin, just steps away from St. James's Gate, and we couldn't be more thrilled to once again be neighbors with our friends at Guinness," said Milly Shome, Senior Brand Manager, North American Whiskey. "With the release of the 'Neighbors' campaign, we wanted to showcase the kind of neighborly spirit we believe is worth recognizing and remind everyone that good times are made even better when everyone is being welcomed as part of your community."

Roe & Co is non-chill filtered and bottled at an ABV of 45 percent (90 proof). In the U.S., the Irish Whiskey can currently be purchased in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Washington, D.C. but will also be expanding into the Illinois and Ohio markets at the beginning of 2021.

No matter how you choose to celebrate good neighbors, please remember to drink Roe & Co responsibly.

About Roe & Co

Roe & Co is named in honor of George Roe, the once world-famous whiskey maker who helped build the golden era of Irish Whiskey in the 19th century. His distillery, George Roe and Co, extended over 17 acres on Thomas Street in Dublin and was once Ireland's largest distillery.

Diageo will now build on this rich heritage with the creation of a new distillery by converting the historic former Guinness Power House on Thomas Street. Roe & Co is made from the finest hand-selected stocks of Irish malt and grain whiskies and aged in bourbon casks. It has the signature smoothness of Irish Whiskey with remarkable depth of flavor – a luxuriously smooth blend, with a perfect harmony between the intense fruitiness of the malt and the mellow creaminess of the grain whiskies. The first blend of Roe & Co debuted in key European cities as part of Diageo's growing Reserve portfolio. For more information, visit roeandcowhiskey.com or follow Roe & Co at @RoeandCoWhiskey on Facebook and Instagram.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

