After Roe fell, Steve Bannon called for an 'army of the awakened' to 'shatter' Democrats

In a Gettr post, Steve Bannon urged "patriots" to take advantage of the "Roe momentum" to win the MAGA movement a "massive victory" at the midterm elections.

Steve Bannon has called for an "army of the awakened" to rise in post-Roe America.

Bannon posted on Gettr touting the SCOTUS ruling as a victory over the "pro-abortion movement."

He called on the MAGA movement to capitalize on the situation to win big at the midterm elections.

Right-wing figure Steve Bannon has called for an "army of the awakened" to "shatter" the Democratic party in post-Roe America.

Bannon made a post on Gettr on Saturday lauding the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, a controversial decision that has led to abortion being halted in some states.

In his post, Bannon called on "the army of the awakened" to rally and capitalize on the verdict.

"This is the key take-away for MAGA … the pro-abortion movement is shattered and is now turning in on itself — because for 50 years they didn't have to work— the Courts and Regime Media covered for them — now The Abyss," Bannon wrote.

"That's the Democratic Party in November— we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to shatter it into a million small pieces," Bannon added, referring to the upcoming midterm elections.

In another post on Sunday, Bannon urged "patriots" to take advantage of the "Roe momentum" and "flood the zone" to win the MAGA movement a "massive victory" in the midterms.

The Gettr posts were not the first occasion that Bannon, a former Trump strategist, has alluded to a MAGA "army" of some sort taking over the government.

In a December 2021 episode of his podcast, "War Room: Pandemic," Bannon and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz floated the possibility of an "army of patriots" and "shock troops" taking over the US government.

Bannon was also seen ranting outside a courthouse in Washington, D.C., in June, claiming that MAGA will "destroy the Democratic Party" and "govern for 100 years."

"We will govern for a hundred years after we win a hundred seats," Bannon said, baselessly claiming that MAGA candidates will sweep wins in the Senate, school boards, and state legislatures and take the seats for "all the Secretaries of State."

Bannon's comments, however, come at a tense moment in the political landscape. Protests have erupted across the US over Roe v. Wade, at times culminating in tense and violent confrontations.

