Roe overturned: What happens now? Yahoo News Explains
The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortion legal nationwide. In May, a leaked draft opinion in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization regarding a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks signaled that the court would strike down nearly 50 years of legal precedent upholding legal abortion. With a post-Roe America now becoming reality, Yahoo News explains what comes next as abortion laws return to the states.