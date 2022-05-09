Roe v. Wade bill, Russia celebrates Victory Day, Philippines elections: 5 things to know Monday

Sen. Schumer to file cloture on bill that would make Roe v. Wade law

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plans to file cloture Monday on a bill that would make Roe v. Wade a law. Schumer's action would also set up a vote on the bill later this week. Making Roe v. Wade a law would head off a Supreme Court decision that could leave states the sole authority on whether to restrict abortion. The decision to move swiftly on legislation follows the leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court Monday that suggests the nation's highest court will overturn the landmark case that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022, which was introduced last week, does not have the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster in the 50-50 Senate, but it marks Democrats' first legislative attempt to enshrine the right to abortion into law since the leak.

All eyes on Putin as Russia celebrates Victory Day

Monday is a major national holiday in Russia, one that Western officials say Russian President Vladimir Putin might use to make an announcement about the invasion of Ukraine — either declaring a victory or escalating the conflict. May 9 in Russia is Victory Day, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, and the holiday has gained significance as part of the national mythology during Putin's tenure. The World War II connection is significant, as Putin has claimed falsely that Ukraine is controlled by Nazis as a way to justify the war. A dress rehearsal was held Saturday in Moscow for the military parade to commemorate Victory Day.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of late dictator, may become next president of the Philippines

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who bilked the country out of billions and ruled for years with an iron fist, could become the next president of the Philippines during Monday’s elections. Marcos Jr.'s running mate is vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte, who is the daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte. The latest polls show both Marcos Jr. and Duterte with seemingly insurmountable leads in their races, which are held separately, despite family history and ongoing legal issues. Marcos' biggest challenger, Leni Robredo – the current vice president who defeated Marcos in his bid for that office in 2016 – has mobilized a groundswell of support and has drawn huge crowds, but she is still polling at less than half his number.

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. gestures as he greets the crowd during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Philippines on April 13, 2022. Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator and his running mate Sara, who is the daughter of the outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, are leading pre-election surveys despite his family's history. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Havana hotel death toll rises as dogs aid in search for survivors

Rescue crews continue to search for survivors Monday after an explosion at a luxury hotel in Havana, Cuba's capital on Friday. The death toll of the powerful explosion increased to 31 Sunday evening as search crews with dogs hunted through the rubble of the building, looking for people still missing. The Hotel Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel, was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak ignited, blowing the outer walls into busy streets just a block from the country’s Capitol building. The Health Ministry said the dead included four minors, a pregnant woman and a Spanish tourist, whose companion was seriously injured. The ministry also said 54 people were injured, with some 24 hospitalized. Authorities said the cause of the explosion was still under investigation, but they believed it to have been caused by a gas leak.

Businesses show appreciation to nurses for National Nurses Week

It's time to thank members of the nation's most trusted profession. From discounted meals to free Crocs, here is a list of things businesses are doing to show appreciation to nurses. National Nurses Week officially kicked off May 6 with National Nurses Day. The week runs through May 12, which was the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Analytics company Gallup has consistently named nursing as the most-trusted profession in its ratings of honesty and ethical standards in professions. Nurses made Gallup’s annual ranking for the 20th straight year in January 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Roe v. Wade bill, Victory Day, Philippines elections: 5 things to know Monday