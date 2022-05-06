The Roe v. Wade decision could upend the midterms. Here's where it might matter most

WASHINGTON — The blockbuster leak this week of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision jolted a midterm election season already underway.

Facing stiff headwinds to hold onto power in Congress, Democrats immediately worked to make abortion rights a defining issue of the campaign, urging their base to elect lawmakers in Congress who support codifying Roe.

Democrats believe public opinion is on their side, and President Joe Biden set out to frame the potential Roe decision as the latest example of an extreme "ultra MAGA agenda."

Republican strategists said the midterms will ultimately be a referendum on the past two years of Democratic control, with voters more concerned about rising inflation and an influx of migrants at the southern border.

GOP Senate candidates in battleground states Nevada and New Hampshire downplayed the impact the ruling would have on their states where abortion rights are protected. Yet Republicans also said they see opportunity to call out "extreme" positions of Democrats who support late-term abortion.

"Expose the Democrats for the extreme views they hold," reads a National Republican Senatorial Committee messaging memo.

A potential decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade could upend races across the election. Here are six of them to watch:

Cuellar-Cisneros Democratic Primary

The first race to watch is just three weeks away and involves two Democrats – one pro-abortion rights, the other anti-abortion rights.

Democratic challenger Jessica Cisneros, looking to unseat longtime Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, went on the attack against her opponent's record on abortion immediately after the release of the draft opinion.

The two are squared off in a Democratic primary runoff after neither won a majority of the vote in the March 1 primary in a district that runs from east of San Antonio to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cisneros slammed Cuellar as "the only Democrat to vote with Republicans" against codifying the Roe v. Wade decision through the Women's Health Protection Act, which the House voted 218-211 to approve last September.

"I’ll always stand for our health care and the right to choose," Cisneros said in a tweet. "In 21 days, Cuellar & I will face off in the Democratic runoff. Let’s defeat the last anti-choice Democrat in the US House."

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 12: Democratic candidate Jessica Cisneros (TX-28) speaks during the 'Get Out the Vote' rally on February 12, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) alongside candidates Jessica Cisneros and Greg Casar gathered and rallied with supporters ahead of the Democratic March primaries.

Cuellar finished first in March with 48.4% of the vote, while Cisneros won 46.9%.

Cuellar, whose home and campaign office were raided by the FBI in January as part of an undisclosed investigation, stood by his anti-abortion record but said he opposes the draft opinion of the Supreme Court.

"As a Catholic I do not support abortion," the congressman said in a statement. "However, we cannot have an outright ban. There must be exceptions in the case of rape, incest and danger to the life of the mother."

He said his "faith won't allow him to support a ruling" that would criminalize teenage victims of rape and incest and that "would make a mother choose between her life and her child's."

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks with reporters after a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Nevada Senate race

Nevada is among the states where Democrats are playing defense as incumbents seek reelection, making it virtually a must-win for them to have any shot of retaining control of the Senate.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., will take on one of several Republican seeking the party's nomination, with former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt the GOP primary frontrunner.

Democrats believe abortion rights as a top issue could help swing Cortez Masto to victory in a race that polling has shown will likely be close.

Support for abortion is highest in Nevada than any other western state, according to polling from the Public Religion Research Institute, which found 64% of Nevadans believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Nearly two-third of Nevada voters approved a referendum in 1990 protecting abortion rights in Nevada.

"It is an attack on women's reproductive freedom rights," Cortez Masto told the NBC affiliate in Nevada of the Supreme Court's draft onion. "And it will galvanize this country."

Expect the senator to highlight a major contrast with Laxalt, who opposes abortion rights. He called the draft opinion a "historic victory for the sanctity of life" but also noted Nevadans have already voted to make abortion rights legal in Nevada. "It is currently settled law in our state."

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 27: Republican Senate candidate from Nevada Adam Laxalt reacts to the crowd at a campaign event at Stoneys Rockin Country on April 27, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Laxalt, a former Nevada Attorney General, is hoping to unseat incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV). (Photo by Ronda Churchill/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775805445 ORIG FILE ID: 1240290348

New Hampshire Senate race

Similar dynamics are at play in New Hampshire, where another vulnerable Democrat, Sen. Maggie Hassan, is seeking to hold onto her seat against several Republicans vying for the GOP nomination.

The potential Republican nominees include New Hampshire Senate president Chuck Morse and former Brigadier General Don Bolduc after Gov. Chris Sununu passed on entering in December.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) speaks at a news conference about the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on the steps of the U.S. Capitol May 3, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Like Cortez Masto in Nevada, Hassan was among Democratic senators who stood on the steps outside the Capitol Tuesday in a showing of support for abortion rights.

"Congress must respond by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act, enshrining Roe v. Wade as the law of the land and protecting the right of every woman to control her own destiny," Hassan said in a statement.

Morse, who said he is "proud of his pro-life record," downplayed the impact of the ruling on New Hampshire, which allows abortions up to 24 weeks. "This potential decision will have no impact on New Hampshire," he said.

Wisconsin Senate race

Abortion rights could also play prominently in the Senate race in Wisconsin, a state that presents Democrats perhaps their best opportunity to unseat a sitting Republican. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., will have to overcome low favorability ratings to win a third term.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, a 19th century Wisconsin law – currently blocked by the Roe decision – would go back into effect banning doctors from performing abortions except when saving the life of the mother.

Democratic candidates seeking the party's nomination to run against Johnson were quick to criticize the Supreme Court's draft opinion.

"I'm at the Supreme Court where it looks like Ron Johnson is going to get exactly what he wants," Democratic primary candidate Sarah Godlewski, the state's treasurer, said in a television ad released Thursday. "Overturning Roe v. Wade, reinstating Wisconsin's cruel abortion ban and putting doctors in jail.

An October poll from the Marquette University Law School found 61% of Wisconsin voters said abortion should be legal in all or most cases and 34% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing Wednesday, March 3, 2021, examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

In the past, Johnson has said he supported a national ban on abortion after 20 weeks and that he wished the Supreme Court had not legalized abortion in 1973 in the Roe v. Wade case.

In a statement after the leaked draft opinion came out, Johnson did not comment on its substance and alleged the goal of the leak was to "intimidate" conservative justices.

"This is yet another example of how the radical left intends to 'fundamentally transform' America. Undermine our judicial system, open our borders, drive gasoline prices to record levels, forty year high inflation, and spark a crime wave," Johnson said.

Georgia Senate race

In most Senate battleground states, Republicans have been less eager than Democrats to go on the attack this week on abortion.

But that's not the case in Georgia, where Herschel Walker, the favorite to be the Republican nominee, slammed the pro-abortion rights position of Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

"As a Christian and a father, I am pro-life and Senator Warnock is not," Walker said in a tweet. "There are many differences between us, this is one of them."

Former football player Herschel Walker speaks during the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.

Unlike Nevada, New Hampshire and Wisconsin, public opinion on abortion rights in more socially conservative Georgia is mixed. A Pew Research Center poll found that 49% of Georgia adults believe abortion should be illegal in most cases, compared to 48% who believe it should be legal. Similarly, a Public Religion Research Institute poll found 49% of Georgians believe abortion should be legal for all or most cases.

Warnock faces a tough task to duplicate the type of turnout in Atlanta and surrounding suburbs that helped him win one of two Georgia Senate runoff elections in January 2021. Yet abortion rights could be one issue that helps him energize the Democratic base.

"As a pro-choice pastor, I’ve always believed that a patient's room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government," Warnock said in a statement. "I'll always fight to protect a woman's right to choose. And that will never change."

US Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock speaks during a press conference following the Democrats Policy Luncheon at the US Capitol building on November 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 0 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_9QW26H.jpg

Michigan governor's race

In race for governors, Democrats across the board – Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Texas' Beto O'Rourke and Ohio gubernatorial nominee, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, for example – could each make protecting abortion rights central to their campaigns.

But perhaps no governor facing reelection has been more outspoken than Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has framed her candidacy as the state's last defense to ensure women have a right to choose.

"I want every Michigander to know that no matter what happens in D.C., I'm going to fight like hell to protect access to safe, legal abortion in Michigan," Whitmer said in a video after the court draft opinion was reported.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she wants the Michigan Supreme Court to quickly rule on her lawsuit that seeks to nullify a law that bans abortion in the state (May 4)

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, a 1931 Michigan law banning abortion that is still on Michigan's books may take effect again. The law bans abortion unless done to save the life of the person who is pregnant and contains no exception for rape or incest.

Whitmer filed a lawsuit in February asking the Michigan Supreme Court to deem the 1931 law unconstitutional based on the state constitution. That law has never been repealed, but after Roe, state laws banning abortion were deemed unenforceable. Republican lawmakers who control Michigan's state Senate and House aren't expected to send legislation repealing the ban to Whitmer's desk.

Several Republicans are vying for the party's nomination to take on Whitmer including James Craig, former chief of the Detroit Police Department, who is widely viewed as the frontrunner.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Midterm races to watch with Roe v. Wade under threat