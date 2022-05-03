Roe v Wade: Leaked US Supreme Court document suggests abortion law repeal

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2021

The US Supreme Court could be about to overturn the nationwide legal right to abortion, according to a leaked draft opinion that has stunned the country.

Politico reports that Justice Samuel Alito writes in the document that the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision is "egregiously wrong".

If verified, the leaking of the document would be unprecedented in the court's modern history.

The justices are expected to issue their ruling on the case by early July.

Neither the Supreme Court nor the White House wished to comment on the leak on Monday night.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," the draft opinion reportedly states.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled."

The opinion adds: "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

According to Politico, the leaked document is marked as a "1st Draft". The votes of justices have been known to switch during the drafting process.

This is not the first time the Supreme Court has ruled on the case. In 1992, Justice Anthony Kennedy had a last-minute change of heart, refusing to provide the key fifth vote and join the majority to overturn Roe v Wade.

Six of the nine current justices on the court were appointed by Republican presidents. The other three were picked by Democratic presidents.

Politico reports that Justice Alito and four other Republican-appointed justices - Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett - were in favour of the move.

If issued as a majority opinion, it looks likely to overturn the constitutional right to abortion in the US, paving the way for individual states to ban the procedure altogether, or place more restrictions on it.

The case involves a challenge to Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks, which the justices heard in December.

According to the BBC's US partner CBS News, the leak will cause tremendous damage to one of America's most respected institutions.

Chief Justice John Roberts will probably order a full-blown investigation, involving the FBI, to unmask the source, reports CBS.

Such a leak did not even happen when the US presidency hung in the balance in 2000 in the disputed election between George W Bush and Al Gore.