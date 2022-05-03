Roe v Wade: Leaked US Supreme Court document suggests abortion law repeal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Samuel Alito
    Samuel Alito
    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2021
Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on December 1, 2021

The US Supreme Court could be about to overturn the nationwide legal right to abortion, according to a leaked draft opinion that has stunned the country.

Politico reports that Justice Samuel Alito writes in the document that the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision is "egregiously wrong".

If verified, the leaking of the document would be unprecedented in the court's modern history.

The justices are expected to issue their ruling on the case by early July.

Neither the Supreme Court nor the White House wished to comment on the leak on Monday night.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," the draft opinion reportedly states.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled."

The opinion adds: "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

According to Politico, the leaked document is marked as a "1st Draft". The votes of justices have been known to switch during the drafting process.

This is not the first time the Supreme Court has ruled on the case. In 1992, Justice Anthony Kennedy had a last-minute change of heart, refusing to provide the key fifth vote and join the majority to overturn Roe v Wade.

Six of the nine current justices on the court were appointed by Republican presidents. The other three were picked by Democratic presidents.

Politico reports that Justice Alito and four other Republican-appointed justices - Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett - were in favour of the move.

If issued as a majority opinion, it looks likely to overturn the constitutional right to abortion in the US, paving the way for individual states to ban the procedure altogether, or place more restrictions on it.

The case involves a challenge to Mississippi's ban on abortion after 15 weeks, which the justices heard in December.

According to the BBC's US partner CBS News, the leak will cause tremendous damage to one of America's most respected institutions.

Chief Justice John Roberts will probably order a full-blown investigation, involving the FBI, to unmask the source, reports CBS.

Such a leak did not even happen when the US presidency hung in the balance in 2000 in the disputed election between George W Bush and Al Gore.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 4 Tips for Saving on Fuel as Gas Prices Rise

    Gas prices have been rising sharply, leaving many families struggling with their budget as they spend more to fill up their vehicles. There are ways to save on fuel costs even during these challenging times. Did you know that when you speed, you actually decrease the fuel economy of your vehicle and increase the amount of fuel you can consume.

  • Relocating? 5 Things to Ask Yourself Before Buying a New Home

    It's normal to wonder if your adventure will be more like the Lewis and Clark Expedition or the Donner Party. If you put 20% down to avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI), that's $60,000. In addition, you'll likely pay closing costs of 2% to 3% of the amount you borrow.

  • 23ABC In-Depth: Mental Health Across America

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 50 percent of Americans will be diagnosed with some form of mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. One-in-five of them within any given year.

  • Biden meets with parents of American journalist Austin Tice who was abducted in Syria

    The parents of Austin Tice, an American journalist and Marine Corps veteran abducted in Syria, have already been waiting almost a decade for their son to return home. After a public plea for support over the weekend, President Joe Biden wasted no time, saying on Monday he would meet with them "today." White House press secretary Jen Psaki provided more details on the meeting after it took place, saying in a statement that "the president reiterated his commitment to continue to work through all available avenues to secure Austin's long overdue return to his family."

  • Supreme Court Leak Shows Justices Preparing To Overturn Roe, Politico Reports

    “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the document, obtained by the website.

  • U.S. Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, Politico reports

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court looks set to vote to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a leaked initial draft majority opinion published by Politico on Monday. The unprecedented leak from the conservative-majority Supreme Court sent shock waves through the United States, not least because the court prides itself on keeping its internal deliberations secret and leaks are extremely uncommon. The Supreme Court and the White House declined to comment.

  • Judge allows Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit proceed

    An Oklahoma judge ruled Monday that a lawsuit can proceed that seeks reparations for survivors and descendants of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

  • Here's Where Abortion Will Likely Be Illegal If SCOTUS Overturns Roe

    A leaked draft from the Supreme Court indicates the justices are poised to do just that.

  • Drone Video Shows Destroyed Military Vehicles South of Izyum

    The Ukrainian military released drone footage on May 2 showing what it said was the aftermath of strikes on Russian forces in the town of Sulyhivka, south of Izyum, in Kharkiv Oblast.Ukrainian authorities have reported fighting in the area in recent days. According to a May 1 analysis released by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, Russia is attempting to punch through Ukrainian lines, moving southeast towards Russian forces in the Luhansk region.This video, released on Monday, shows a number of military vehicles in flames in Sulyhivka, located roughly 10 miles (16 km) south of Russian-controlled Izyum. The Ukrainian military said that it had hit “heavy equipment” in the village after Russia massed forces in the area in preparation for further operations. Storyful has not confirmed the exact date of filming. Credit: Ukrainian Military via Storyful

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Russia prepares to announce mass mobilisation on 9 May - Ukrainian Intelligence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 19:10 According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is preparing to announce a mobilisation on 9 May. Source: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, interview with "NV" Quote: "Russia has already been enacting covert mobilisation and is preparing to announce a mass mobilisation in the near future.

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Tries To Squirm Out Of Jewish Space Laser Conspiracy Theory

    She claims she was a "regular American" when she came up with the idea and was unaware that attacks on the Rothschilds are often code for anti-Semitism.

  • Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights, draft opinion shows

    "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Justice Alito writes in an initial majority draft circulated inside the court.

  • George Conway Mocks Trump By Throwing His Own Brand Of Attack At Him

    The former president forgot the name of someone he endorsed for the Senate, earning a jibe from the conservative attorney.

  • So, this is how Crist plans to run against DeSantis | Bill Cotterell

    The first television advertisement in Charlie Crist’s comeback campaign looks like a preview of how he plans to ask Floridians to give him his old job back.

  • Kinzinger says 'it's insane' that Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes a 'victim' whenever confronted about the insurrection

    Kinzinger, a member of the committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, had some choice words for Greene during a "Face the Nation" interview

  • Letters: What if Disney retaliated?

    Gov. Ron DeSantis vs. The Disney Co. dispute continues to intrigue readers of The Palm Beach Post

  • Mariupol: The deputy from Opposition Platform For Life party has joined the side of occupiers - the adviser to the mayor

    IRYNA BALACHUK - MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022, 14:51 Adviser to the Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko said that the deputy from the banned pro-Russian party "Opposition Platform - For Life", Vadym Istratov, has sided with the occupiers and received the position of "deputy" to the so-called "mayor" appointed by the Russians.

  • Biden’s Javelin factory tour spotlights struggle to backfill Ukraine munitions

    President Joe Biden is slated to visit Alabama on Tuesday to tour a Lockheed Martin facility tasked with manufacturing Javelin anti-tank missiles, given to Ukraine by the thousands.