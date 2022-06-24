Roe v. Wade: Nueces County district attorney pledges not to prosecute abortion cases

More than two months before Friday's U.S. Supreme Court landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, alongside four other big-city Texas district attorneys, released a public statement condemning efforts to criminalize abortion and pledging not to prosecute personal health care decisions.

Gonzalez confirmed to the Caller-Times Friday he intends to stand by that pledge.

"I'm disappointed about the (SCOTUS) decision but not surprised," Gonzalez said in a text message.

With the case overturned, a trigger law in Texas will go into effect in the coming weeks that makes abortion a felony with exceptions only if a pregnant patient's life or "major bodily function" is at risk. Doctors could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000 if they perform abortions in violation of the law. People who had abortions would not be prosecuted under the law.

In an April 12 joint statement, Gonzalez, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot, Travis County District Attorney José Garza, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton argued, "Making abortion illegal does not end abortion, it simply ends safe abortions for too many."

The district attorneys issued the statement after a woman in Starr County was charged with murder for a “self-induced abortion."

"As elected prosecutors, we are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of all individuals in our communities," the statement read. "That is why we have joined in the past with other elected prosecutors around the nation in making clear that we will not prosecute or criminalize personal healthcare decisions — that is not what a system grounded in compassion, justice, or equality should be about."

The statement ended with a promise from the group "to continue fighting for the rights of women in this state and elsewhere and using our discretion as prosecutors to avoid these tragic results."

