If Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's how abortion laws in each state will stand

A leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggests it may overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to make abortion illegal.

The draft was published by Politico on Monday and not independently verified by USA TODAY. If the Supreme Court overturns the decision, then abortion laws would be handled by the individual states.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft obtained by Politico. "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled."

The 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade constitutionally established the right to abortion.

If the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade, 22 states have laws or constitutional amendments that would take effect immediately or as soon as possible to ban abortion, according to Guttmacher Institute.

According to the institute, four other states – Florida, Indiana, Montana and Nebraska – have indicators that they could likely ban abortion as soon as possible without federal protections.

"This is an earthquake – for what it portends for the future not only of Roe, but of all implied fundamental rights, and for the stunning breach of the court’s norms of confidentiality," tweeted Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law.

States with bans

According to Guttmacher Institute, 22 states have bans or could ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Some states have pre-Roe bans that were enacted before 1973 and were never removed. Trigger bans are laws "triggered" into effect automatically or by state action if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the institute.

Other states have six-week abortion bans, eight-week abortion bans and constitutions that have been amended to prohibit any protection for abortion rights.

Here's where states stand, according to Guttmacher:

Alabama : Pre-Roe ban, near-total ban, state Constitution bars protection

Arizona : Pre-Roe ban

Arkansas : Pre-Roe ban, trigger ban, near-total ban

Georgia : Six-week ban

Idaho : Trigger ban, six-week ban

Iowa : Six-week ban

Kentucky : Trigger ban, six-week ban

Louisiana : Trigger ban, near-total ban, six-week ban, state Constitution bars protection

Michigan : Pre-Roe ban

Mississippi : Pre-Roe ban, trigger ban, six-week ban

Missouri : Trigger ban, eight-week ban

North Dakota : Trigger ban, six-week ban

Ohio : Six-week ban

Oklahoma : Pre-Roe ban, trigger ban (effective November 1, 2021), near-total ban, six-week ban

South Carolina : Six-week ban

South Dakota : Trigger ban

Tennessee : Trigger ban, six-week ban, state Constitution bars protection

Texas : Pre-Roe ban, trigger ban, six-week ban

Utah : Trigger ban, near-total ban

West Virginia : Pre-Roe ban, state Constitution bars protection

Wisconsin : Pre-Roe ban

Wyoming: Trigger ban

States with protections on abortions

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have laws that protect the right to abortion, according to Guttmacher.

Here are the states with protections:

California: Prior to viability

Colorado: Throughout pregnancy

Connecticut: Prior to viability

Delaware: Prior to viability

District of Columbia: Throughout pregnancy

Hawaii: Prior to viability

Illinois: Prior to viability

Maine: Prior to viability

Maryland: Prior to viability

Massachusetts: Prior to viability

Nevada: Prior to viability

New Jersey: Throughout pregnancy

New York: Prior to viability

Oregon: Throughout pregnancy

Rhode Island: Prior to viability

Vermont: Throughout pregnancy

Washington: Prior to viability

