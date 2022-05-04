If Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's how abortion laws in each state will stand
A leak of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggests it may overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to make abortion illegal.
The draft was published by Politico on Monday and not independently verified by USA TODAY. If the Supreme Court overturns the decision, then abortion laws would be handled by the individual states.
"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Associate Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft obtained by Politico. "We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled."
The 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade constitutionally established the right to abortion.
If the Supreme Court does overturn Roe v. Wade, 22 states have laws or constitutional amendments that would take effect immediately or as soon as possible to ban abortion, according to Guttmacher Institute.
According to the institute, four other states – Florida, Indiana, Montana and Nebraska – have indicators that they could likely ban abortion as soon as possible without federal protections.
"This is an earthquake – for what it portends for the future not only of Roe, but of all implied fundamental rights, and for the stunning breach of the court’s norms of confidentiality," tweeted Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin School of Law.
States with bans
According to Guttmacher Institute, 22 states have bans or could ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Some states have pre-Roe bans that were enacted before 1973 and were never removed. Trigger bans are laws "triggered" into effect automatically or by state action if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to the institute.
Other states have six-week abortion bans, eight-week abortion bans and constitutions that have been amended to prohibit any protection for abortion rights.
Here's where states stand, according to Guttmacher:
Alabama: Pre-Roe ban, near-total ban, state Constitution bars protection
Arizona: Pre-Roe ban
Arkansas: Pre-Roe ban, trigger ban, near-total ban
Georgia: Six-week ban
Idaho: Trigger ban, six-week ban
Iowa: Six-week ban
Kentucky: Trigger ban, six-week ban
Louisiana: Trigger ban, near-total ban, six-week ban, state Constitution bars protection
Michigan: Pre-Roe ban
Mississippi: Pre-Roe ban, trigger ban, six-week ban
Missouri: Trigger ban, eight-week ban
North Dakota: Trigger ban, six-week ban
Ohio: Six-week ban
Oklahoma: Pre-Roe ban, trigger ban (effective November 1, 2021), near-total ban, six-week ban
South Carolina: Six-week ban
South Dakota: Trigger ban
Tennessee: Trigger ban, six-week ban, state Constitution bars protection
Texas: Pre-Roe ban, trigger ban, six-week ban
Utah: Trigger ban, near-total ban
West Virginia: Pre-Roe ban, state Constitution bars protection
Wisconsin: Pre-Roe ban
Wyoming: Trigger ban
States with protections on abortions
Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have laws that protect the right to abortion, according to Guttmacher.
Here are the states with protections:
California: Prior to viability
Colorado: Throughout pregnancy
Connecticut: Prior to viability
Delaware: Prior to viability
District of Columbia: Throughout pregnancy
Hawaii: Prior to viability
Illinois: Prior to viability
Maine: Prior to viability
Maryland: Prior to viability
Massachusetts: Prior to viability
Nevada: Prior to viability
New Jersey: Throughout pregnancy
New York: Prior to viability
Oregon: Throughout pregnancy
Rhode Island: Prior to viability
Vermont: Throughout pregnancy
Washington: Prior to viability
