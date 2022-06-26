Roe v. Wade reversal sparks protests, clashes with police and anti-abortion supporters

Reuters

KYIV (Reuters) -Russian missiles struck a residential building and the compound of a kindergarten in central Kyiv on Sunday, killing one person and wounding six more, officials said, as Moscow stepped up its air strikes on Ukraine for a second day. Firefighters put out a fire in a badly damaged nine-storey residential building in the central Shevchenkivskiy district, the emergency services said. Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk later updated the casualty toll to one person killed and at least six wounded and said the missile struck near the site of a similar attack in late April.