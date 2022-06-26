Roe v. Wade reversal sparks protests, clashes with police and anti-abortion supporters
The historic news prompted abortion-rights activists to immediately gather outside the Supreme Court and throughout the nation.
The historic news prompted abortion-rights activists to immediately gather outside the Supreme Court and throughout the nation.
Western leaders meeting in Europe were set to announce new bans on imports of Russian gold in a bid to further isolate Russia economically.
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and R
From Pensacola to Palm Beach, Florida is home to incredible barbecue. Here's some of our favorites at restaurants and food trucks.
KYIV (Reuters) -Russian missiles struck a residential building and the compound of a kindergarten in central Kyiv on Sunday, killing one person and wounding six more, officials said, as Moscow stepped up its air strikes on Ukraine for a second day. Firefighters put out a fire in a badly damaged nine-storey residential building in the central Shevchenkivskiy district, the emergency services said. Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk later updated the casualty toll to one person killed and at least six wounded and said the missile struck near the site of a similar attack in late April.
Austin Butler plays musical legend Elvis Presley in the musical biopic 'Elvis.' But did he actually sing in the 'Elvis' movie? Here's all the details about how it came together.
The “Euphoria” actress is the face of the Australian fashion brand’s new activewear collection.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes revealed the gender of their second child with a cute video!
The House passed the most meaningful gun reform legislation in 28 years. President Biden signed into law during a White House ceremony.
A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of World War II in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 35 bills on Friday, including a law allowing local governments to ban smoking on beaches and in parks, and vetoed five, including legislation that would have made it easier for businesses to sue local governments over ordinances.
Sens. Susan Collins and Joe Manchin said they were misled by Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch on Roe v. Wade.
"I understand the sincere concerns. But those are religious concerns, or often concerns driven by personal morality," Abrams said in a CNN interview.
The White Sox closer called it a terrible day for women's rights.
A column of Russian armored vehicles, including several Uragan multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), has been destroyed by Ukrainian armed forces, Ukraine’s Special Operation Forces (SOF) said in a Facebook video on June 25.
“For them, the dam has burst,” she said of the justices. “What do you see in their behavior that would give you any reason to believe that they see a reason to stop?”
Alexey Druzhinin/Getty ImagesThe world may be in shambles, but the leaders of the G7 summit managed to have a laugh—at the expense of Vladimir Putin and a 2009 photo of him riding a horse shirtless in the Siberian mountains.The G7 summit is a gathering of leaders from seven of the wealthiest countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the U.S., plus the EU president. As the distinguished members sat down to lunch on Sunday, the Daily Mail reported that British Prime Minister
Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) responded to the decision with now-deleted photos, and Twitter wasn't having it.
"I have no idea why or how I got nominated. All I know is that Justice Marshall retired, and that was a shock," Thomas said in a newly-released book.
John Adams wrote the "right to keep and to bear arms" into the Massachusetts Constitution a decade before it appeared in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SATURDAY, 25 JUNE 2022, 18:56 Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, has said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the blockade on the transit of some goods to Kaliningrad is "akin to a declaration of war".