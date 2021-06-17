Roessler pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

Jun. 17—LIMA — A Lima man who fled the scene of a fatal Shawnee Township car crash pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony.

Dalton Roessler, 21, appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Thursday morning to accept a plea agreement for his role in the October 2020 fatal crash that killed 17-year-old Sierra Stewart.

Family members for both Roessler and Stewart were present as the 21-year-old nodded along while Judge Terri Kohlrieser explained that by accepting the plea agreement, which dropped a previous second-degree felony charge of failure to stop after an accident, Roessler could spend up to 12 years in prison followed by three years of mandatory probation.

Roessler will not be eligible for early judicial release and could have his license suspended for a minimum of three years to life.

Roessler was indicted by a grand jury in November and December after he crashed a 2004 Ford Mustang on Oct. 5, killing Stewart and injuring two other passengers, all of whom were riding with Roessler, according to an affidavit filed by a Shawnee Police detective.

At the time, Shawnee Police said alcohol was believed to be a factor.

While the surviving passengers found passersby for medical help, Roessler fled the scene and was later found hiding in an attic on Nye Street when he surrendered to police.

He will be sentenced at 8 a.m. Aug. 12.