Roff schools placed on lockdown

The Ada News, Okla.

Mar. 10—Roff Public Schools were placed on lockdown today while law enforcement officers handled an emergency.

Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said the lockdown was a result of a domestic disturbance between two parents which made its way into the town of Roff.

No one was injured, and sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of various crimes, including domestic violence and stalking.

This is a developing story. Watch for a complete story in Thursday's edition of The Ada News.

