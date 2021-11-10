Roger Burdette appeals guilty verdict in crash that killed Louisville police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury found ex-Metropolitan Sewer District employee Roger Burdette guilty Tuesday night of murder in the 2018 crash that killed Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht.

Burdette, 63, was also found guilty of wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failing to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle in the Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 64.

The jury in the case that Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin presided over returned its verdict after hearing closing arguments from both sides Tuesday afternoon. After they heard from Mengedoht's sister and Burdette's family, the jury recommended Burdette serve 27 years in prison.

Burdette was taken into custody after the jury gave its recommendation but informed during a bond hearing Wednesday morning that he can remain on home incarceration while awaiting his Dec. 17 sentencing hearing.

His public defenders later filed an appeal, asking the court in a Nov. 9 motion to set aside the guilty verdict or grant Burdette a new trial, arguing in part that prosecutors should not have been allowed to present certain evidence related to Burdette's drug use and cell phone data during the trial.

Mengedoht, 32, affectionately known as “Dee Dee,” died after Burdette's MSD tanker truck hit her car as she conducted a traffic stop on another truck allegedly speeding on I-64 beneath the downtown Belvedere. The impact caused Mengedoht's cruiser to burst into flames.

The question of whether Burdette crashed into Mengedoht's vehicle was never disputed in the trial, which began Oct. 26.

Rather, jurors were asked to decide if he was guilty of murder by operating his truck with "extreme indifference to human life," per the legal definition for the crime.

Roger Burdette during a hearing Monday, February 18, 2019. Burdette is accused of striking Detective Deidre "Dee Dee" Mengedoht's police cruiser from behind on Dec. 24 as she conducted a downtown traffic stop on Interstate 64. She died at the scene. Feb. 18, 2019.

Burdette's public defenders argued that Mengedoht had parked her vehicle in a dangerous spot on the side of the interstate and that the Belvedere's shadow led to poor visibility that afternoon.

Last week, the three vehicles involved in the crash were brought to the courthouse and jurors were allowed to see them.

During Tuesday's closing arguments, the defense again claimed factors outside Burdette's control influenced what happened, while prosecutors argued he knowingly put other drivers in danger, adding that airbag information showed he hit the detective's car at nearly 50 mph.

Leading up to the trial, the issue of which evidence to allow was a key part of arguments from both prosecutors Ryane Conroy and Kristi Gray with the Office of the Jefferson Commonwealth's Attorney and Burdette's public defenders, Ryan Dischinger and Amy Hannah.

In June, Gray wrote in a court filing that Burdette used his phone to visit a website featuring a pornographic video at 2:12 p.m. the day of the crash.

He crashed into Mengedoht's cruiser at 2:17 p.m. and the Safari app on his phone was closed three minutes later, according to a police analysis of the phone and its data.

Lawyers for Burdette, who was fired by MSD following the crash, sought to suppress the fact it was a pornographic video, arguing the stigma of porn could prejudice the jury.

But in a colorful response that mentioned two American film directors and playwrights, Chauvin agreed with prosecutors who argued it was a relevant fact because Burdette could have been watching instead of just listening to the video.

"Pornography is a visual medium," Chauvin said the day before the trial began. "So unless Aaron Sorkin or David Mamet wrote this particular script for this particular film, there is very little chance — realistically based on the reality of the situation — that it is other than a visual medium, and to the extent that it is a visual medium, it is a greater distraction than something which you could simply listen to."

Det. Deidre Mengedoht

The prosecutors also said Burdette did not have a doctor's prescription for hydrocodone or clonazepam "and was obtaining the substances through illicit means," with Chauvin allowing the jury to see past text messages from Burdette related to getting the drugs.

Toxicology reports had indicated hydrocodone, an opioid, was in his system at the time of the crash.

He had acknowledged taking multiple prescription drugs that day, police previously said, claiming he also showed multiple indicators of impairment during a field sobriety test.

Mengedoht’s mother, the administrator of her estate, and the father of the detective’s son filed a lawsuit against MSD and Burdette in January 2019, accusing Burdette of negligence and MSD of failing to properly employ, supervise and train him.

In January, the sides agreed to settle the case for $13.65 million, which will benefit Mengedoht’s son, who was 9 years old at the time of her death.

Four people were in the truck that had been pulled over by Mengedoht. That group — a man, his girlfriend and two juveniles — also sued MSD and Burdette following the crash, and each member received a five-figure settlement for injuries and emotional trauma.

Mengedoht's death was the third line-of-duty fatality since the city and county police departments merged in 2003.

In a Tuesday night statement, LMPD said the department was "grateful for the hard work and dedication by our investigators and the Commonwealth Attorney's Office in both the preparation and successful prosecution of this case."

"May this help bring a sense of closure and peace to an incredibly difficult loss for LMPD, the family and friends of Deidre Mengedoht and the community," the statement said.

