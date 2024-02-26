Roger Imdieke running for re-election to the Kandiyohi County Board

Feb. 26—NEW LONDON

— Roger Imdieke, New London business owner and current county commissioner, has announced his intention to run for re-election to the

Kandiyohi County Board

. He will be running for his fourth term, having

first been elected in 2012

.

Imdieke represents Ward 4, which is comprised of Burbank, Roseville, New London, Irving and Green Lake townships along with the cities of Regal, New London and Spicer.

In a news release announcing his re-election bid, Imdieke points to his experience and leadership as reasons why he wishes to continue in county government.

Over the last 12 years, Imdieke has been involved in several transportation projects including the Willmar Wye railroad bypass, and the upcoming Minnesota Highway 23 and 9 interchange and Kandiyohi County Road 55/5 highway-rail grade separation. Imdieke said he has been a strong advocate for road, bridge and dam safety, along with broadband expansion, in the county.

Imdieke was awarded the Minnesota Transportation Alliance Advocacy Award, has served as the Association of Minnesota Counties District 6 chair in west central Minnesota for five years and now chairs the association's Transportation and Infrastructure Policy Committee. He also sits on the association's state board of directors.

Imdieke has also testified many times at the State Capitol in St. Paul and gone to Washington, D.C., to advocate for Kandiyohi County at the federal level.

"It is so important. Building relationships with our state and federal delegation is critical for the success of local funding of infrastructure projects," Imdieke said in the release.

Imdieke farmed for most of his life, and he and his wife continue to operate Three Sisters Furnishings outside of New London. The couple of 45 years have three daughters and five grandchildren.

"We are fortunate that we are able to do this work and follow our grandkids' activities," Imdieke said in the release. "It is the next generations that motivate me to continue to work on behalf of Kandiyohi County."