Roger Moore’s private collection of James Bond memorabilia goes up for auction

Omega ‘50 years of 007’ limited edition watch with inscription ‘To Roger love from Michael and Barbara’ on sale at Bonhams - Victoria Jones/PA

A ski suit designed for Sir Roger Moore as James Bond has gone up for auction as part of his personal collection sale at Bonhams.

The Bogner white suit, worn by Moore in A View to a Kill, is among the Bond memorabilia up for sale on Oct 4, which marks the 50th anniversary year of Moore’s first appearance as 007.

Sir Roger played the iconic spy in a total of seven films, more than any other actor in the series, and Wednesday’s sale includes some of his most memorable 007 outfits, including suits from The Spy Who Loved Me and Octopussy.

Geoffrey Moore, son of Sir Roger Moore stands with the film star’s white ski suit from A View to a Kill, which has an auction estimate of £15,000 - £25,000 - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

“A father, a friend, debonair movie star and ambassador was Roger, all four seasons all in one day,” said his son, Geoffrey Moore, ahead of the auction.

The ski suit accompanies personal letters and documents as well as other trinkets including a 007 charm bracelet, his Gucci address book, personalised backgammon sets and a special edition James Bond Swatch collection, among other iconic memorabilia.

A double-breasted mohair dinner suit believed to have been made for Sir Roger Moore in The Spy Who Loved Me in 1977 on show at Bonhams - Victoria Jones/PA

“All of these things sat in boxes after my father’s death [in 2017],” said Mr Moore, eldest son of Sir Roger and his third wife Luisa Mattioli.

He previously told the Telegraph: “It was actually Michael and Shakira Caine who recommended putting his things up for auction, because that way some good can come of his passing… a huge part of the decision to sell is to give the fans something; we want these things to be used and enjoyed.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.