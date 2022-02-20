Roger Perreault Is The President of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) And They Just Picked Up 12% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) should definitely note that the President, Roger Perreault, recently paid US$38.65 per share to buy US$151k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 12%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At UGI

Notably, that recent purchase by Roger Perreault is the biggest insider purchase of UGI shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$38.04 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Roger Perreault was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of UGI

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. UGI insiders own about US$47m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About UGI Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of UGI we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - UGI has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

