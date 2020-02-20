Roger Stone argues he should get reduced sentence because he 'cares about animals'

Roger Stone, right, accompanied by his wife Nydia Stone, arrive at federal court in Washington DC on Thursday, 20 February, 2020: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

As Judge Amy Berman Jackson prepares to sentence Roger Stone his defence team offered a unique reason for a more lenient sentence.

Mr Stone cares about animals.

His lawyers note that Mr Stone at 67 years old is an unlikely to engage in recidivism, that he cares about animals, will soon be a great-grandfather, helps former NFL players facing brain injuries, and is a “mentor” to many people.

One animal that Mr Stone probably does not care for is the giant inflatable rat dressed to mimic Donald Trump that greeted him on his arrival at the courthouse this morning.

Mr Stone was offered a chance to address the court, but declined. Judge Jackson noted this may be because of a planned appeal and that she will not hold not speaking against him.

More to follow...