Trump Ally Roger Stone Arrested in Florida as Part of Special Counsel Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Roger Stone, a longtime Republican strategist and sometime confidant of President Donald Trump, was charged with obstructing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and lying about his communication with WikiLeaks.

The indictment says Stone served as a link between the Trump campaign and the release of Democratic National Committee emails stolen by state-sponsored Russian hackers to embarrass Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton. It also provides yet more examples of alleged witness tampering and cover-up in the Mueller investigation, which has resulted in seven guilty pleas or convictions and more than two dozen other charges.

The filing lays out how Stone, after leaving Trump’s campaign in 2015, continued communicating regularly with unnamed senior campaign officials about an organization matching the description of WikiLeaks -- and how a “senior Trump campaign official was directed to contact Stone.” The indictment suggests that Mueller knows who those officials are and is examining the roles they played.

Some of the communications occurred in the summer of 2016, when WikiLeaks began publishing Democratic emails that Mueller has previously alleged were obtained by Russian government hackers in an effort to interfere with the presidential election.

Stone was released on a $250,000 bond Friday after appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana S. Snow in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His indictment was assigned to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, the same judge who is presiding over one of two cases against former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort.

Stone, 66, faces seven counts: one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering, according to the U.S. Justice Department.

“Mr. Stone was not charged with collusion, which is what everyone had accused him of,” Stone’s lawyer, Grant Smith, said in a written statement. “If the government had that evidence, they would have presented it. There was none.”

“The only reason Mr. Stone was charged is his 40-year friendship with the president,” Smith said.

It’s possible Mueller could bring new and more serious charges against Stone unless he cooperates. In other cases -- against Manafort, the former Trump campaign chief, and aide Rick Gates -- the special counsel added new charges after plea talks broke down.

Gates later cooperated with Mueller and is free on bail after testifying against Manafort, while Manafort remains jailed after losing a tax-evasion and bank-fraud trial. The former campaign chief is due to appear in federal court in Washington later on Friday.

Godfather II Scene Plays Cameo Role in Roger Stone Indictment

“The specific charges that have been brought against Mr. Stone have nothing to do with the president,” the White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, told CNN.

Campaign Official

Mueller’s indictment describes how a “high-ranking Trump campaign official” was in touch with Stone in October 2016 ahead of the release of additional damaging information about Clinton’s campaign by WikiLeaks. That official was Stephen Bannon, who later served as Trump’s top strategist, according to a person familiar with the matter. An associate of the official texted Stone after the release to say, “Well done.” Bannon didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The indictment also cites emails and texts exchanged among Stone, a campaign official and others during the 2016 campaign that show he had detailed knowledge of the WikiLeaks material damaging to Clinton and was communicating that to senior Trump campaign officials.

According to the indictment, by June or July 2016, Stone told “senior Trump campaign officials’’ that he knew that WikiLeaks had damaging information about the Clinton campaign. He was contacted by senior Trump Campaign officials inquiring about future releases.

After the release by WikiLeaks on July 22, 2016, of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee, a senior Trump campaign official “was directed” to contact Stone about other damaging material, and he later told the Trump campaign about potential future releases, according to the indictment.

‘Every Week’

At the time of his false testimony to Congress, Stone was still in possession of many of the emails and text messages, including some from the October exchange, according to Friday’s filing. Stone and a high-ranking member of the Trump campaign traded communications, and Stone said the group that had access to the stolen emails would release “a load every week going forward.”