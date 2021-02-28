Roger Stone dances to pro-Trump rap outside CPAC

Roger Stone dancing at CPAC (@venturareport)

Roger Stone was seen dancing outside of the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, as a hip-hop singer rapped about “Trump 2021” and the “patriots who knocked on the Capitol”.

Video shared to Twitter showed Mr Stone and the singer performing for a small crowd outside the Hyatt Regency, where the four fay conference for conservatives is being held, on Saturday.

The conference is set to come to a close on Sunday with a speech by the former US president, who pardoned Mr Stone, a former aide convicted of lying to Congress, as one of his final acts while in office.

Mr Stone was dancing to lyrics that included: "Trump 2021, yeah he had it in the bag. I just got a call from General Flynn, yeah he told me the facts. Democrats you gonna tell me how you feelin' about that.”

"Who won. Trump won. Who Won. Trump Won! Watermark the baddest, 45 the chosen one," the singer continued, before referencing the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump on 6 January, in which five people were killed.

"Fed did a sweep. Patriots be pulling up, knocking on the Capitol. Yeah, you know the feds did a sweep though,” the lyrics said. “Patriots pulling up knocking on the Capitol”.

One version of the video has since amassed 2.6 million views since it was shared to Twitter, with social media users commenting on their disbelief at Mr Stone’s dancing, and the rap song’s lyrics.

American band The Mountain Goats wrote: “Imagine if your flow was so terrible that Roger Stone felt it”. Another social media user wrote: “When can the aliens come and annihilate us please?”

Walking into #CPAC and I see this pic.twitter.com/3NljOwNFJZ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 27, 2021

Mr Stone, who was commuted and then pardoned by Mr Trump last year, was due to serve 40 months of a prison term for lying to Congress about his attempts to communicate with Wikileaks, the firm that released emails of Hillary Clinton, before the 2016 presidential election.

The FBI, meanwhile, said last week they were investigating what role Mr Stone played in the US Capitol attack on 6 January, having appeared at the former president’s “Stop the Steal” rally on the same day, as NBC News reported.

The rap singer who appeared alongside Mr Stone appeared to be the Florida artist known as “Forgiato Blow”, who also shared footage of the CPAC rap on Twitter on Saturday.

According to reports, the rap singer is a known Trump supporter, and has been labelled “the Donald Trump of rap” in the past.