Roger Stone Discussed Assassinating Dems Before 2020 Election: Report

Roger Stone discussed assassinating members of Congress in the lead-up to the 2020 election with a then-NYPD police officer, according to audio of the longtime Republican operative’s comments obtained by Mediaite. “It’s time to do it,” Stone reportedly told Sal Greco, who was also moonlighting as a security guard for Stone, at a Fort Lauderdale restaurant. Stone then mentioned two Democratic congressmen, according to the report: Eric Swalwell of California and Jerry Nadler of New York, the latter of whom had announced a House Judiciary Committee investigation into Donald Trump’s commutation of Stone’s prison sentence stemming from the Russia probe. “Let’s go find Swalwell. It’s time to do it. Then we’ll see how brave the rest of them are. It’s time to do it. It’s either Nadler or Swalwell has to die before the election. They need to get the message. Let’s go find Swalwell and get this over with. I’m just not putting up with this shit anymore.” In a statement to Mediaite, Stone denied making those comments. Greco did not deny that they occurred.

