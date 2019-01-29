Roger Stone, former adviser to Donald Trump, pleads not guilty over Wikileaks charges

Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of Donald Trump, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the investigation into whether the president's campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

Mr Stone, 66, a veteran Republican political operative, denied seven charges of lying to Congress, witness tampering, and obstruction.

Immediately after leaving court, following a brief hearing, he said: "I'm feeling fine."

The charges related to his contacts with Wikileaks whose publication of Russian-hacked emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign gave a boost to Mr Trump.

Mr Stone appeared in the same cavernous, wood-paneled court room at Washington's US district court where Paul Manafort, Mr Trump's former campaign chairman, has previously done so.

Dressed in a dark blue suit, tie and pocketsquare, Mr Stone sat a table with his lawyer, Robert Buschel, with whom he spoke in hushed tones.

On a table a few feet away sat a team of government lawyers including two from the office of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the probe into possible Russian collusion.

Mr Stone stood and spoke only to confirm that he understood the conditions relating to his bail, which had previously been set at $250,000.

He is not permitted to possess a passport and can only travel between his home in southern Florida, Washington, and New York.

The next hearing has been scheduled for Feb 1.

As he emerged from the court building, a few blocks from the US Capitol, Mr Stone was greeted by a melee.

Roger Stone outside court in Florida on Friday More

Opponents raised large orange letters spelling out "traitor" and shouted: "Lock him up". One waved a large Russian flag.

Supporters of Mr Stone chanted "Roger Stone did nothing wrong" and appealed for donations to his legal defence fund.

Mr Stone declined to comment as he was bundled into a black SUV and driven away at speed.

He is the sixth campaign associate of Mr Trump to be charged by Mr Mueller.

Mr Stone was arrested on Friday in an FBI raid at his home in Florida.

His court appearance came as it appeared Mr Mueller's sprawling investigation may be approaching a conclusion.

Matthew Whitaker, the acting US attorney general, said on Monday that the inquiry was "close to being completed".

Mr Stone later told InfoWars, the conspiracy theory website, that he was the victim of a "legal lynching" because he supported Mr Trump and "helped take down" Mrs Clinton.

Following the hearing Mr Stone emulated Richard Nixon by giving a double victory sign.