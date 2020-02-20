Roger Stone heckled as a 'traitor' at final sentencing after outcry over Trump's influence on his case

Roger Stone, a staunch ally of President Trump, arrives at federal court in Washington, DC, on Thursday for sentencing on his convictions for witness tampering and lying to Congress: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Roger Stone, one of President Trump's staunchest allies, has arrived in federal court in Washington, DC, for sentencing.

He was met outside the court by a group of onlookers, some of whom heckled him, with shouts of “Traitor!”

Wearing his trademark sunglasses and a fedora, Mr Stone walked past a giant inflatable rat — a common prop in street protests — and a sign calling for his pardon as he arrived at the courthouse.

A jury of nine women and three men convicted Mr Stone on all seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. The charges stemmed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that detailed Russian meddling in the 2016 election to boost Trump's candidacy.

Mr Stone was one of several Trump associates charged in Mueller's inquiry.

The case has roiled the Justice Department and drawn the ire of President Trump who has not ruled out a pardon for Mr Stone.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump granted clemency to prominent convicted white-collar criminals including financier Michael Milken and former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. He has sidestepped questions about whether he will pardon Mr Stone.

“We're going to see what happens,” he said.

Prosecutors said Stone lied to the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks, the website that released damaging emails about Trump's Democratic election rival Hillary Clinton that US intelligence officials have concluded were stolen by Russian hackers.

Meanwhile, outside Roger Stone's expected sentencing hearing... pic.twitter.com/OjOebSysfR — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) February 20, 2020

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson is scheduled to sentence Mr Stone at 10am.

