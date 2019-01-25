Roger Stone indictment: Top takeaways from the 24-page report

The 24-page, seven-count indictment against Roger Stone accuses the longtime Donald Trump adviser of making false statements, witness tampering and obstruction in an alleged attempt to throw off investigators regarding his communications with the Trump campaign over WikiLeaks' dissemination of stolen emails from the Hillary Clinton campaign.

While it does not mention WikiLeaks by name, referring to the group instead as "Organization 1," the indictment makes clear that the outfit, headed by Julian Assange, is at the heart of the case.

Here are the top takeaways from the full indictment:

Connecting the dots: From WikiLeaks to Trump campaign

In a pointed reference, the indictment charges that after the July 22, 2016 release of stolen Democratic National Committee emails by WikiLeaks, "a senior Trump Campaign official" was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information the organization had regarding the Clinton campaign.

"Stone thereafter told the Trump campaign about potential future release of damaging material" by the group, according to the indictment.

Much of the background involves his alleged efforts to find out the timing and content of the stolen emails and refers to Assange by description as the individual holed up in the Ecuadoran embassy in London during the height of the furious exchanges.

The grand jury indictment, released by special counsel Robert Mueller, refers repeatedly to Stone's alleged interaction with senior Trump campaign officials to keep them posted on the content of stolen emails and the timing of their release.

It charges specifically that Stone, a personal friend of Trump and a Republican operative dating to the Richard Nixon era, was "contacted by senior Trump Campaign officials to inquire about future releases by Organization 1" (WikiLeaks) in the summer of 2016.

"On multiple occasions, Stone told senior Trump Campaign officials about materials possessed by (WikiLeaks) and the timing of future releases," the indictment says.

At one point, Stone purportedly gets an email from a person described as a "high-ranking Trump Campaign official" asking about the status of future releases. Stone replies that he expects WikiLeaks to release "a load every week going forward."

At another point, in a text with a supporter involved with the Trump camp, Stone asks if the person wants to switch to a "secure line" such as Whatsapp.

Political Strategist Roger Stone stands outside the hearing room prior to testimony by Google CEO Sundar Pichai during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 11, 2018. More

After the first release of emails in October 2016, an associate of the high-ranking Trump official sent a text to Stone that read: "Well done."

The charges involve Stone's alleged response to the opening of investigations by Congress and the FBI into Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election, including looking into Stone's claims of contact with WikiLeaks.

"In response, Stone took steps to obstruct these investigations," the indictment charges.

How Stone allegedly obstructed probe

The indictment accuses Stone of making "multiple false statements" to Congress and an attempt to persuade a witness to provide false testimony and withhold "pertinent information" from the investigation.

It alleges that Stone periodically directed other individuals to get in touch with WikiLeaks, and Assange, who took refuge in the Ecuadoran embassy following efforts by Swedish prosecutor to investigate rape allegations against him.

In July 2016, according to the indictment, Stone emailed "Person 1," who is described as a political commentator who worked with an online media publication, to go to the Ecuadoran embassy "and get the pending" WikiLeaks" emails ... they deal with (the Clinton) Foundation, allegedly."