Roger Stone Jurors Will Get Free Legal Help During Bias Dispute

(Bloomberg) -- Jurors who convicted Republican operative Roger Stone for lying to Congress during the Russia investigation will get free legal representation while a journalist attempts to access a jury questionnaire.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson appointed Alan C. Raul to represent the jurors. The ruling was made in response to an attempt by journalist and right-wing provocateur Michael Cernovich to intervene in the case and gain access to information about the jurors, including their responses to a series of questions before the trial to vet who could be impartial.

Stone has requested a new trial on the grounds that the jury foreperson was biased against him and President Donald Trump.

The court determined “it would be in the interest of justice and that it would aid the court in the full and fair resolution of this miscellaneous matter to appoint pro bono counsel to represent any juror or jurors who choose to participate in it,” the judge said in an order in Washington.

