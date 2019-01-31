Roger Stone: Mueller investigation seizes 'voluminous and complex' evidence from former Trump campaign official

The Justice Department collected volume amounts of evidence from Roger Stone’s iCloud accounts, email accounts and on computer hardware "spanning several years," special counsel Robert Mueller said Thursday.

While prosecutors start sharing documents with the special counsel’s legal team, Mr Mueller is looking to place a protective order locking down the confidentiality of the evidence and information collected against Stone, a long-time ally and adviser of President Donald Trump.

CNN reported that Stone’s defense attorneys accepted the order from the judge, but it has not yet been signed off.

Typically, these orders are relatively common in high-profile trials as a preventative measure against document leaks in the case.

The evidence DOJ collected against Stone, who was charged for lying to Congress and witness tampering, includes "multiple hard drives containing several terabytes of information consisting of, among other things, FBI case reports, search warrant applications and results (e.g., Apple iCloud accounts and email accounts), bank and financial records, and the contents of numerous physical devices (e.g., cellular phones, computers, and hard drives)."

The FBI also seized electronic devices from Stone’s office, apartment and home, prosecutors said in the order filing.

The prosecution also hopes the judge will agree to allow more time before trial based on the voluminous amount of evidence in this case.

Stone is scheduled to appear on Friday afternoon. DC District Judge Amy Berman Jackson will be presiding.





