Roger Stone’s Oath Keeper Bodyguard Charged by Feds in Capitol Riots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Rohrlich, Pilar Melendez
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A New York tattoo artist and member of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers who provided protection to disgraced Trump adviser Roger Stone the day of the sacking of the U.S. Capitol was arrested Saturday by the FBI for allegedly taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, a law enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast.

Roberto Minuta, 36, was taken into custody at a business in Newburgh, New York, according to NBC New York, which first reported the arrest. Minuta is set to appear in White Plains federal court on Monday. Attorney information for him was unavailable at press time.

Minuta, who reportedly lives in New Jersey, was spotted by ABC News providing security for Stone the day of the Capitol riot. Asked for comment, Minuta’s wife told the outlet that her husband hadn’t entered the Capitol building and had not been charged with a crime. As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Minuta also has ties to the far-right militia group, the Oath Keepers. Dozens of Oath Keepers have since been arrested after allegedly planning for at least two months to storm the Capitol after the 2020 election.

Trump State Dept. Aide Accused of Beating Cops During Riot Is Already Hating Prison

Minuta owns and operates a tattoo parlor in Newburgh called Casa Di Dolore—“House of Pain” in Italian—which made headlines in May 2020 for reopening in defiance of state lockdown orders. A crowd of supporters gathered outside Minuta’s shop the day he reopened, including a number of Oath Keepers and the group’s founder, Stewart Rhodes, who traveled to Newburgh from Texas to be there.

“Robert will be urging other NY small business owners to follow his example in a mass defiance of Cuomo’s edicts,” Rhodes wrote in a “call to action” on the Oath Keepers’ website prior to the event, asking others to be there. “You should know that Robert drove 350 miles all the way down to Richmond, VA on January 20, 2020 to stand with us and our Virginia brothers at the massive, historic open carry rally to put the Virginia tyrant, Governor Ralph ‘Blackface’ Northam on notice that We the People will NOT comply with his unconstitutional violations of our rights.”

As The Daily Beast previously reported, Minuta has also worked security for other Trumpworld figures such as former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn and far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at so-called Stop the Steal rallies in the aftermath of the 2020 election. Minuta was identified by Citizen Lab researcher John Scott-Railton and a group of volunteers calling themselves the “Capitol Terrorists Exposers” who were the first to note Minuta’s connection to Flynn. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Scott-Railton described the relationships between organized groups such as the Oath Keepers and high-ranking members of Trump’s inner circle as “troubling.” Although Flynn did not respond to a request for comment, his brother Joseph said neither he nor his brother knew Minuta.

Volunteer researchers dubbed Minuta “Goggles” for the protective eyewear he wore in footage posted online of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. “We don’t care about your jobs!” he yelled at cops guarding the building.

Federal authorities also over the weekend arrested Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 32, for allegedly using a metal police barrier to push into officers—before crawling under the barricade to breach the Capitol on Jan. 6.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Isaac Lawncare (@isaaclawncare)

Sturgeon, who owns a lawn care business in Dillon, Montana, was arrested Saturday afternoon at JFK Airport in New York City on several charges, including obstruction of justice, for participating in the siege. Sturgeon was deposited after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast, Sturgeon, who traveled to Kenya after the riots, was seen in photos and videos on the Capitol grounds with a green jacket, scarf, and dark backpack. He also meticulously documented his involvement in the riots on social media, posting several videos from former President Donald Trump’s speech at the Washington monument.

“I’ve seen the cry of The People today…,” he wrote in one Jan. 6 post, along with several photographs of him in a sea of MAGA supporters carrying confederate and Trump flags just outside the Capitol.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Isaac Lawncare (@isaaclawncare)

In another video Sturgeon posted on Instagram, a lone D.C. police officer is seen being pulled in various directions by a crowd of rioters who are yelling at him—before other insurrectionists try to use flag poles to break down the Capitol doors. “This officer was pulled out of the Capitol, and dragged down the stairs forcefully, and then protected and returned to the force,” Sturgeon wrote. “BY THE SAME PEOPLE. Today we stand to make a statement, not hurt the police. But to represent a real issue! STAND.”

Prosecutors allege the 32-year-old did in fact hurt law enforcement, as he was among a group of rioters who “picked up a metal police barricade and shoved” it into D.C. police officers. After pushing down officers, videos show Sturgeon crawling underneath the barrier to enter the government building.

About two weeks after the violent siege, Sturgeon traveled to Kenya and planned to turn to the U.S. on April 5. Sturgeon posted several photos on Instagram about his trip, including one Jan. 28 post with the caption, “Shhh Rona don’t know i’m here…”

Last Friday, FBI agents also arrested accused Capitol rioter Shane Leedon Jenkins at his home in northwest Houston. Jenkins, who allegedly threw a pole, a desk drawer, and pipe, and a flagpole at Capitol Police officers trying to guard the building on Jan. 6, was outed to the feds by a concerned citizen analyzing publicly available video footage of the pro-Trump insurrection.

In a screenshot the unnamed tipster turned over to the FBI, Jenkins—who has a distinct tattoo underneath his right eye and another spelling out “MAMA TRIED” across the front of his neck—can be seen wearing a red beanie, a blue hoodie, and black jacket as he pulls a crowbar out of his bag and smashes one of the Capitol windows. The damaged window will cost approximately $1,500 to repair, says a criminal complaint filed on Mar. 5 in D.C. federal court.

Investigators then matched the photograph with images of Jenkins posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, a 2014 Texas Department of Criminal Justice booking photo of Jenkins, in which both his facial and neck tattoos are clearly visible, as well as a driver’s license picture showing the same ink.

Ronnie Presley, a 42-year-old from Tennessee who was reportedly caught on video punching a Capitol window, was also arrested on Monday for this role in the riots. The Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee confirmed to The Daily Beast that Presley was taken into custody by FBI agents Friday evening in Old Hickory. It is not immediately clear what charges Presley faces, but he is expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. arrests another Oath Keepers associate over Capitol riots

    The U.S. Justice Department has arrested another alleged associate of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia over his alleged role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In charging documents made public on Monday, the FBI said Robert Minuta, 36, a recent resident of Hackettstown, N.J. who owns a tattoo shop in Newburgh, N.Y., "berated and taunted" U.S. Capitol Police while he was clad in military-style gear, then attacked the Capitol and disrupted Congress as it was certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. A Justice Department spokeswoman said Minuta was taken into custody over the weekend.

  • Biden's picks for key Justice Department posts face confirmation scrutiny

    In her first big civil rights case after law school, Vanita Gupta two decades ago challenged the wrongful drug convictions of dozens of Black residents of the Texas Panhandle city of Tulia, all of which hinged on faulty testimony by an undercover police officer with a checkered past. Gupta, then a junior lawyer with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, went toe to toe with the local prosecutor. "We were saying it was prosecutorial misconduct, and misconduct by the sheriff's department that should get all these folks out of prison ... and meanwhile he is sending her his inspiring morning email," civil rights attorney Jennifer Klar, a friend of Gupta, said of the case.

  • Meet Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization CFO prosecutors are reportedly trying to flip

    Allen Weisselberg may know more about the Trump Organization and family's finances than anyone else, and he's loyally served Donald Trump for decades.

  • Don’t expect the Colts to have any salary-cap casualties

    Colts won't be forced to make any cap cuts.

  • New Zealand's Auckland emerges from lockdown, Australia starts AstraZeneca vaccinations

    Footage on TVNZ, New Zealand's state-owned television network, showed people lining up at coffee shops on Sunday morning with many saying they were feeling relieved. Auckland, a city of nearly two million, will continue to have limits on public gathering and masks are obligatory on public transport. Neighbouring Australia also had no local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, making it the 37th day of no infections this year.

  • Sen. Roy Blunt won't run for reelection, complicating Republicans' bid to re-take the Senate

    Blunt is the fifth veteran Republican senator to avoid a re-election race in 2022, joining Rob Portman, Pat Toomey, Richard Shelby, and Richard Burr.

  • In my son’s honor, we must seek acceptance, understanding of transgender youth in SC

    Grayson’s story is one of so much courage. But his story also carries the message that we have a long way to go.

  • A Michigan state trooper is facing a felony assault charge after unleashing a trained police dog onto an unarmed man for 4 minutes

    Michigan state trooper Parker Surbrook was charged with felonious assault with a dangerous weapon after the incident involving his police dog.

  • New York lawmaker says 'walls are closing in' on Cuomo, calls for resignation

    Rep. Claudia Tenney R-N.Y., joins 'Fox Report' to discuss allegations of sexual harassment against the New York governor, nursing home data cover-up.

  • The Allen Robinson contract dilemma might drag on a bit longer

    The NFL is considering pushing back the deadline for franchise player designations, which means a longer wait for Allen Robinson and the Bears

  • CDC greenlights small indoor gatherings for Americans with COVID-19 vaccines

    President Biden's administration is unveiling new rules for Americans after receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.

  • ‘Sons Of Anarchy’s Kurt Sutter Makes Film Helming Debut On ‘This Beast’ For Blumhouse, Netflix

    EXCLUSIVE: Kurt Sutter has been set by Netflix to write, direct and produce This Beast, a drama that will mark his feature directorial debut. Blumhouse’s Jason Blum will produce the film along with Carla Hacken, who’ll produce under her Paper Pictures banner. An 18th century English village is besieged by a mysterious and elusive beast. […]

  • Lindsey Graham says Trump has ‘dark magic’ and could destroy GOP

    Senator says there ‘was something about Trump’ that made him the ‘best way’ forward for Republicans, although that risked him ‘destroying’ party

  • Supreme Court declines to hear case on qualified immunity for police officers

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal for a lawsuit brought against Cleveland police officers that challenges the scope of qualified immunity, the legal doctrine which has been used to shield officers from lawsuits alleging excessive force, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The doctrine has been the subject of scrutiny from civil rights advocates. Eliminating qualified immunity was one of the key demands of demonstrators during nationwide protests in 2020 following the killing of George Floyd.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAdvocates for revising or eliminating the doctrine say it makes successful prosecution of police misconduct difficult by setting a higher bar for civil suits. Others argue that removing it could intensify a nationwide officer shortage. Details: Shase Howse said that he was slammed to the ground by police and arrested while trying to enter his own home in August 2016, per the NAACP Cleveland Branch. Howse, who is Black, was 20 at the time.An Ohio-based appeals court granted immunity to the officers in the case, arguing that there was no "clearly established" precedent to deem their actions illegal, per Reuters. Our thought bubble, via Axios' race and justice reporter Russell Contreras: The Supreme Court ruling won't stop advocates who plan on pushing for states to change their qualified immunity laws for officers. A proposal in New Mexico, for example, seeks to eliminate qualified immunity for officers accused of violating someone's constitutional rights.Worth noting: The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed by the House last week would overhaul qualified immunity for officers. It would also ban chokeholds at the federal level, prohibit no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, and outlaw racial profiling.The bill, which is opposed by most Republicans, is less likely to clear the divided Senate. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Meghan Markle Shares Exactly What Happened When She First Met The Queen

    "That was really the first moment that the penny dropped."

  • Berkshire (BRK.B) Q4 Earnings Up on Strong Segment Results

    Berkshire (BRK.B) Q4 results reflect higher operating earnings at Railroad, Utilities and Energy as well as Manufacturing, Service and Retailing.

  • Georgia's election 'integrity' bills amount to voter suppression, critics say

    As the battle over voting rights plays out in legislatures across the country, advocates say federal protections are more necessary than ever.

  • Rockets reportedly do not want to follow ‘the process,’ will not dump veterans for picks

    Other GMs around the league took one key lesson away from Sam Hinkie's "process" in Philadelphia — he got fired.

  • Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas in 4th race after NASCAR reinstatement

    Larson missed 32 races in 2020 after he was fired from his ride at Chip Ganassi Racing for saying a racial slur during a virtual race.

  • UFC 259 rookie report: Grading the newcomers in Las Vegas

    Fighters from around the globe dream of the day they'll step into the octagon the first time. How did the newcomers perform Saturday?