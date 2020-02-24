Roger Stone Will Push for New Trial at Tuesday Hearing

(Bloomberg) -- Roger Stone, the Republican operative who was sentenced last week to three years and four months in prison for lying to Congress and tampering with a witness, will make his argument for a new trial at a hearing in Washington.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson scheduled a Tuesday afternoon hearing on Stone’s sealed motion for a new trial, according to court records. The hearing is currently closed to the public, but Jackson said she’ll also consider Stone’s request to make it public.

Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, made his last-ditch request for a new trial amid complaints by Trump that the jury foreperson was a Democrat who was biased against him. Stone’s earlier motion for a new trial -- also based on a complaint about a juror -- was denied earlier this month.

Read More: Roger Stone Judge Rejects Request for Her Recusal on Retrial

