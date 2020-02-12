Roger Stone’s Claim of IRS Juror Bias Fails to Win Him New Trial

(Bloomberg) -- Roger Stone’s request for a new trial was denied by a federal judge, in a ruling that was unsealed a day after four prosecutors quit the case in response to the Justice Department’s reversal of their recommendation for a harsh sentence.

All four U.S. government prosecutors who backed a long prison stay for Trump ally Stone resigned from the case, a stunning rebuke to the Justice Department after it cut his recommended sentence by more than half.

The prosecutors’ withdrawal from the team that won Stone’s conviction for lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering capped a remarkable day in which the Justice Department shifted its stance hours after President Donald Trump tweeted criticism of the proposed punishment.

Trump remarked to reporters Wednesday that the prosecutors “hit the road pretty quickly” after Justice signaled it would cut their recommended sentence.

“It was a disgrace to our country,” he said of the initial sentencing recommendation. “Frankly, they ought to apologize to him.”

“They ought to go back to school and learn,” he said later of the prosecutors.

