Roger Stone said Jared Kushner should be 'punished in the most brutal possible way' in previously unheard recordings, WaPo reports

Republican strategist Roger Stone (L), Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (R). Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images (L), Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images (R)

Roger Stone fumed at Jared Kushner for not helping him secure a list of pardons from outgoing President Trump.

Stone said Trump's son-in-law should be "punished in the most brutal possible way."

The Washington Post report was based on hours of documentary footage of Stone filmed by Danish filmmakers.

Longtime GOP strategist Roger Stone made threatening comments about Donald Trump's son-in-law and aide Jared Kushner in previously unheard recordings, The Washington Post reported.

The Washington Post reviewed 20 hours of footage from Danish filmmakers who recorded Stone over the course of two years for an upcoming documentary titled "A Storm Foretold."

In the recordings, Stone raged against Kushner for failing to help secure pardons for himself and other allies from outgoing President Trump.

Stone said Kushner needed to be "punished in the most brutal possible way" and would be "brain dead when I get finished with him," The Post reported.

The Danish filmmakers followed Stone as he lobbied for Trump to issue a blanket pardon to protect himself and other allies.

Stone had also created a "pardon wish list" of various other felons, and in October 2020 told one prisoner's representative that Jared Kushner would help him secure them.

They included Michael Sessa and Victor Orena, according to the Washington Post, reported to be the former acting boss and a captain of the Colombo crime family in New York. They are serving life sentences for murder and racketeering convictions in the 1990s.

"I've got to know that Jared's got the paperwork and he 'gets it,' " Stone said, according to The Washington Post.

However, when his plan failed to come to fruition, an angry Stone railed against Kushner and the outgoing president Trump.

The day of Joe Biden's inauguration, Stone was wearing a microphone but out of view as he complained to staffer Enrique Alejandro about Kushner, The Post said.

"In two weeks he's moving to Miami," Stone told Alejandro, referring to a $32 million lot in Miami purchased by Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump.

"He's going to get a beating. He needs to have a beating. And needs to be told, 'This time we're just beating you. Next time we're killing you,'" Stone reportedly said to Alejandro.

Alejandra urged Stone to say he was joking, aware that filmmakers were nearby, but Stone refused.

"No, no, it isn't joking. Not joking. It's not a joke," Stone reportedly replied.

Stone continued on his tirade against Kushner later in the day while speaking on the phone to a friend in front of the filmmakers.

During the call, Stone said Kushner needed to be "punished in the most brutal possible way" and would be "brain dead when I get finished with him," The Post reported.

Stone also lashed out against his old friend and ally Donald Trump, who he said had "betrayed" his friends, and said that his presidency was "greatest single mistake in American history," the paper said.

In an email to The Washington Post, Stone accused the paper of employing "a clever blend of 'guilt by association,' insinuations, half truths, anonymous claims, falsehoods and out of context trick questions," but did not provide specific examples.

Insider reached out to Roger Stone for comment but had not heard back at the time of publishing.

