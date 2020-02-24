'Truth still matters': Judge sentences Roger Stone to 3 years in prison for obstructing Congress' Russia investigation

Correction & clarification: This story has been updated to clarify Roger Stone’s role in presidential politics. He has worked on campaigns and reelection committees dating back to President Richard Nixon.

WASHINGTON – Roger Stone, a longtime friend and ally of President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 40 months in prison, a punishment that is likely to fuel criticism from the president and speculation that he'll pardon the flamboyant GOP operative.

Though less than what prosecutors originally asked for, the sentence marks the downfall of a fixture in GOP politics who worked on presidential campaigns and reelection committees dating back to President Richard Nixon. The 67-year-old was found guilty in November of repeatedly lying to the House Intelligence Committee and obstructing its investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential race.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone "took it upon himself to lie, to impede, to obstruct before the investigation was complete, in an endeavor to influence the result."

"The truth still exists; the truth still matters," Jackson said. Stone stood expressionless next to his three defense attorneys.

Jackson also sentenced Stone to two years of probation and ordered him to pay $20,000 in fines.

Stone smiled briefly as he exited the courtroom. He declined to respond to questions shouted by a gantlet of reporters.

The sentence will not take effect until Jackson rules on a motion for a new trial. Stone's attorneys made the request last week after Trump accused one of the jurors of "significant bias."

Stone's convictions stem from his actions in 2016, when he tried to set up back-channel communications with WikiLeaks to push for the release of emails stolen from the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee about his efforts, denying that he talked to the Trump campaign about them.

Stone's sentence raises the possibility of a pardon from Trump, who has used his broad clemency powers to grant legal forgiveness to controversial figures whose crimes are similar to the ones his allies have been convicted of.

Trump signaled Thursday that a pardon is not imminent. “I’m going to let this process play out,” Trump told a prisoner graduation ceremony in Las Vegas.

“Roger Stone and everybody has to be treated fairly,” Trump said. “And this has not been a fair process.”

Judge defends integrity of prosecution

Jackson's decision, announced before a packed courtroom, came after a tumultuous 10 days for the Justice Department. Four career prosecutors withdrew from Stone's case last week after the Justice Department overruled their recommendation that he serve seven to nine years in prison. One resigned.

The department's action came hours after Trump criticized the recommended sentence, raising concerns among prosecutors, former prosecutors and judges about political interference in the Justice Department. More than 2,000 former Justice Department officials called for Attorney General William Barr to resign.

Before announcing her sentence, Jackson rebuked Stone’s conduct, saying he was “proud to act with impunity outside the law.” She defended the integrity of the investigation.

“There was nothing unfair about the investigation and the prosecution,” Jackson said, adding that Stone was not prosecuted because of his politics. “He was prosecuted for covering up for the president.”

In a thinly veiled reference to Trump, Jackson said Stone's sentence should not be decided or influenced by someone who's a friend of the defendant and whose "political career was aided by the defendant."

Jackson called the Justice Department's intervention "unprecedented" and praised the four prosecutors, Aaron Zelinsky, Adam Jed, Michael Marando and Jonathan Kravis.