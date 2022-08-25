Roger Stone Tells Donald Trump Voters To Forget 2020 Election To Focus On Next One

Stone said a Republican win in 2024 could lead to investigations of Hunter Biden and the FBI. (Photo: Caroline Brehman via Getty Images)

Stone said a Republican win in 2024 could lead to investigations of Hunter Biden and the FBI. (Photo: Caroline Brehman via Getty Images)

Political fixer Roger Stone wants Republicans to take back the White House — and is already gearing up to do so.

In an interview Wednesday with The Epoch Times, Stone encouraged Donald Trump supporters to stop obsessing over their defeat in the 2020 presidential election. The diehard conservative and Trump loyalist urged his MAGA peers to focus on the next one instead.

“I know this upsets a lot of Trump supporters,” said Stone in the interview. “But the 2020 election is not going to be rewound. It’s not going to be addressed. People who have power never relinquish power. I would be more concerned with the integrity of the next election.”

Stone was an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 before being either unceremoniously fired or leaving of his own volition, depending on who you ask. He once infamously described himself as a “dirty trickster” and has the résumé to prove much worse.

Stone was convicted in November 2019 on seven charges including witness tampering, lying to Congress and obstructing the House investigation into Trump’s potential collusion with Russia to influence the 2016 election — only for Trump to pardon him in late 2020.

Stone, who previously worked on the campaigns of Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, was subpoenaed in November 2021 by the Jan. 6 committee, which is investigating officials who might have helped orchestrate the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Stone distanced himself from Trump’s voter fraud narrative when the notion of overturning the 2020 election became increasingly untenable, according to Insider. He previously insulted Trump and wanted to “beat” his son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to The Washington Post.

Yet he remains a political ally of Trump. Stone told The Epoch Times that a Republican administration in the White House could mean “Hunter Biden will be investigated” alongside “the raid on Mar-a-Lago” — and that “Russian collusion can be revisited.”

Story continues

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...