Roger Stone tells Ron DeSantis that it would be 'ingratitude and treachery' to run against Trump in 2024

Yahoo News Video

This week, the nation marked the fourth anniversary of the Tree of Life massacre that left 11 people dead at a Pittsburgh synagogue. The suspected white gunman had a history of posting antisemitic slurs on social media associated with what’s known as the “great replacement” conspiracy theory. This same dangerous theory, which promotes the baseless idea that there is a plot to weaken the influence of white people in America, has also been peddled by some mainstream Republican candidates during the 2022 midterm election season. To help further explain just how dangerous the conspiracy theory is, where it came from and how it made its way into mainstream politics, Yahoo News spoke with Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism; Marilyn Mayo, senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism; and Michael Edison Hayden, senior investigative reporter at the Southern Poverty Law Center.